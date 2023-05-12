Jalen Hurts graduates from OU with master's degree

Former OU quarterback Jalen Hurts graduated with a master's degree in human relations on Friday.
Congratulations! 👏🏽👏🏽🎓💯 @JalenHurts @UofOklahoma @OUArtsSciences @OU_Football pic.twitter.com/FrGCApp2lk— Dr. David Surratt (@DrDavidSurratt) May 13, 2023
Hurts threw for 3,851 yards and 29 touchdowns in his lone season with the Sooners. He also rushed for 1,079 yards and led OU to the College Football Playoff.
Hurts guided the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl this season after throwing for 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns.
