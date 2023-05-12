 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jalen Hurts graduates from OU with master's degree

Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts runs off of the field for the last time as a Sooner after the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 28.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former OU quarterback Jalen Hurts graduated with a master's degree in human relations on Friday.

Hurts threw for 3,851 yards and 29 touchdowns in his lone season with the Sooners. He also rushed for 1,079 yards and led OU to the College Football Playoff. 

Hurts guided the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl this season after throwing for 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments