OU football: Former Sooners safety Roy Williams named to College Football Hall of Fame's 2022 class, per report

Former Oklahoma safety Roy Williams has been named to the College Football Hall of Fame's 2022 class, Action Network's Brett McMurphy reported Friday morning.
Colorado Heisman Trophy RB Rashaan Salaam, Oklahoma State RB Terry Miller, Oklahoma DB Roy Williams, Florida State LB Marvin Jones & former Toledo/Mizzou coach Gary Pinkel named to College Football Hall of Fame’s 2022 class, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ https://t.co/YUngzCOW6C— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 7, 2022
Williams played at OU from 1998-2001 and finished his college career with 269 tackles and 44 pass breakups. He's best remembered for "The Superman Play," in 2001 when he soared through the air and clobbered Texas quarterback Chris Simms, forcing a scoop and score that helped the Sooners defeat the rival Longhorns.
During that final season in Norman, Williams was recognized as the best safety and overall defensive player in college football with the Jim Thorpe Award and Bronko Nagurski Trophy. He was also an All-Big 12 first teamer, Big 12 defensive Player of the Year and a first team All-American.
Williams went on to play nine seasons in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals. He was first team All-Pro in 2003 and was named to five straight Pro Bowls from 2003-07.
Williams joins former Colorado running back Rashaan Salaam, former Oklahoma State running back Terry Miller, former Florida State linebacker Marvin Jones and former Toledo and Missouri coach Gary Pinkel in the hall's 2022 class.
