 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Former Sooners defensive coordinator Mike Stoops hired as Kentucky's linebackers coach, per report

  • Updated
  • 0
Mike Stoops

Then-OU defensive coordinator Mike Stoops walks on the field before the game against Baylor Sept. 29, 2018.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Oklahoma defensive coordinator Mike Stoops will join Kentucky as its linebackers coach, per FootballScoop.

Stoops coached at OU from 1999-2003 and 2012-2018, where he spent most of his time under his brother, Bob. During his first OU tenure, he shared the defensive coordinator title with current OU head coach Brent Venables. He was a part of the coaching staff that won the BCS National Championship in 2000. 

Stoops was fired as OU’s defensive coordinator in October 2018 after his defense gave up 501 total yards in a 48-45 loss to Texas. He then joined Alabama’s staff in 2019, winning a second national championship in 2020. 

Stoops was most recently the defensive coordinator at Florida Atlantic during the 2021 season. He will join the staff of another one of his brothers, Mark, at Kentucky.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments