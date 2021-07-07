OU football: Court documents charging Mikey Henderson shed new light on alleged robbery involving 3 former Sooners

Former Oklahoma running back Mikey Henderson has been charged with robbery, conspiracy, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to court documents available Wednesday. The charges come after an arrest warrant was issued by the Cleveland County district attorney’s office Tuesday afternoon, and head coach Lincoln Riley dismissed Henderson from the program hours later.
According to new information available Wednesday via the Oklahoma State Courts Network, Henderson was released on a $100,000 bond Tuesday and has a preliminary hearing conference set for Aug. 10. He will be under GPS monitoring, submit to drug tests every two weeks and possess no firearms until this appearance, and he is prohibited from contacting anyone involved in the case.
The Norman Police Department gathered sufficient information in its investigation to allege Henderson was involved in the April 15 robbery at Crimson Park apartments, which also led to the issuance of arrest warrants for former OU football players Trejan Bridges and Seth McGowan. Court documents obtained by The Daily show that Henderson was charged based on surveillance video obtained at OU’s Headington Hall about 90 minutes before the incident, McGowan’s “numerous” statements to officers that he was with Henderson that night and witness statements that they heard Bridges and McGowan indicate Henderson was the third suspect involved.
Additionally, the court document states that “information was learned that further corroborates evidence to support these charges that are however not stated here.”
The victim said the April 15 robbery occurred after he declined to sell McGowan marijuana. Subsequently, McGowan allegedly showed up at the victim’s door with his right hand up his shirt as the victim answered the door. After asking if McGowan had a gun, Bridges and a third man wearing a face mask and hoodie entered the victim’s apartment.
There, warrants state Bridges — wearing a blue surgical face mask — pointed a handgun at the victim. The victim then pulled McGowan to the ground, and Bridges hit the victim on the head with the gun and kicked him multiple times. Bridges then allegedly threatened to shoot and kill him.
The third man — whom police believe to be Henderson — allegedly ran to the victim’s bedroom and took off with a backpack of the victim’s items. Court documents reveal the victim’s property was found at the bottom of Lake Thunderbird on May 17.
Riley announced the dismissal of Bridges and McGowan on May 6.
Court documents reveal a total of 25 endorsed witnesses for the case, who police have reason to believe are knowledgeable of the matter but were not involved. Of the witnesses, nine are current or former OU athletes, including current OU wide receivers Colt Atkinson, Davion Curtis, Jadon Haselwood, Major Melson, Damon Smith, Drake Stoops and Theo Wease. Also listed as witnesses are former wide receiver Greydon Williams and current OU track and field runner Kamryn McCall.
Among the witness tips to police was information about viewing a private post made by Bridges after the alleged robbery that “asked people to pray for Seth, Mikey and (himself).” The post was deleted soon afterward.
Henderson played eight games at H-back for OU as a freshman last season before transitioning to running back this spring. The 6-foot-2 native of St. Louis totaled 168 receiving yards and a touchdown on 12 catches. He also had nine carries for 81 yards and a touchdown.
Riley and a select few players will represent Oklahoma at Big 12 Media Day on July 14. His Sooners are projected to be among the preseason favorites to earn a berth in the College Football Playoff. OU opens the season Sept. 4 at Tulane.
Per available court records, Bridges’ next court appearance is scheduled for July 27; McGowan’s, like Henderson’s, is set for Aug. 10.
