OU football: Felony arrest warrants issued for former Sooners Trejan Bridges, Seth McGowan

Felony arrest warrants for former OU wide receiver Trejan Bridges and running back Seth McGowan were filed in Cleveland County on Friday, as first reported by The Norman Transcript’s Joe Buettner.

According to records obtained by The Transcript, McGowan and Bridges are being charged with counts of robbery, conspiracy and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. The filings come one day after Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley announced he’s dismissed both players from the team.

Late on April 15 at the Crimson Park apartments, Bridges, McGowan and another unidentified suspect allegedly robbed a man who refused to sell marijuana to McGowan. The victim alleged Bridges threatened to kill him after hitting him with a gun. Jewelry, marijuana, high dollar shoes and cash are among other items allegedly stolen by Bridges, McGowan and their accomplice, according to the filings obtained by The Transcript.

McGowan reportedly entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on April 29, while Bridges was in the process of being evicted from his apartment at the Cottages of Norman for firearm possession and other violations of his lease. According to court documents filed Tuesday, the Cottages of Norman revoked its lawsuit against Bridges.

Bridges, a former five-star prospect from Carrollton, Texas, missed all but two games during the 2020 season while serving an NCAA drug suspension. McGowan, a former four-star prospect, ran for 370 yards and three touchdowns during the 2020 season. 

Sports Editor

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and the Daily's sports editor who covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has worked as a reporter covering OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL.

