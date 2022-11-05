OU football: 3 takeaways from Sooners' 38-35 loss to Baylor

Oklahoma (5-4, 2-4 Big 12) fell to Baylor (6-3, 4-2) 38-35 on Saturday in Norman.
Redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 22-of-34 passes for 261 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. Senior running back Eric Gray continued his stellar play with 106 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries and junior wide receiver Marvin Mims bounced back with four catches for 120 yards and a touchdown.
Sophomore linebacker Danny Stutsman led the Sooners with 10 total tackles while safety Billy Bowman notched his first career interception.
Here are three takeaways from the contest:
Defense struggles
OU's defense struggled to keep the Bears off the field and out of the endzone.
Baylor converted 3-of-3 fourth down conversions and finished with 413 total yards. While Oklahoma hyped freshman Richard Reese during the week, the Bears' fourth-string running back Craig Williams exploded for 192 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries.
Bowman's interception was the Sooners' lone turnover forced. OU's defensive line was unable to create consistent pressure recording just one sack courtesy of redshirt junior tackle Jalen Redmond.
The Bears controlled the football for most of the game, winning the time of possession battle with 33:42.
Gabriel's turnovers
Entering Saturday's contest Gabriel had thrown just one interception in the first eight games of his Oklahoma career.
The Mililani, Hawaii native had three passes batted and picked off in the first half Saturday against the Bears. His first interception, which came with 5:01 left in the first quarter, led to a 6-yard touchdown rush by Baylor wide receiver Jordan Nabors.
On the first play of the second quarter, Gabriel threw his second pick to Devin Lemear who returned it for 31 yards. The turnover led to a 49-yard field goal by Bears kicker John Mayers.
Gabriel's third interception came with 1:52 remaining in the first half and stalled an Oklahoma drive that could've potentially tied the game heading into halftime.
Mims rebounds
After recording just two catches for 16 yards last week against Iowa State, Mims got back on track Saturday.
OU's go-to receiver caught three passes for 112 yards and a touchdown in the first half, passing Antwone Savage and moving to 11th on the program's career receiving yards list.
Mims and Gabriel connected on a 63-yard touchdown in the first quarter after multiple failed deep-ball attempts against the Cyclones.
