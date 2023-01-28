OU basketball's Taylor Robertson breaks NCAA's all-time record for career 3-point makes

Oklahoma guard Taylor Robertson broke the NCAA's all-time record for made 3-pointers in a career against Iowa State on Saturday.
Robertson hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter against the Cyclones, marking her 62nd consecutive game with a 3-pointer.
The greatest shooter in the history of women's basketball! #Sooners x @T_Rob30 pic.twitter.com/Zn9Ks4Sa7f— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) January 28, 2023
The senior guard now has 500 3-pointers across five seasons with the Sooners. The previous record was set by Ohio State's Kelsey Mitchell, who played from 2014-2018.
Although Robertson is in her fifth year, which she was granted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she broke the record in 138 games compared to Mitchell's 139 games in four seasons. Robertson also broke the record with 1,134 attempts opposed to Mitchell's 1,286.
Robertson has solidified herself as one of the best shooters in college basketball history, as she also holds the highest free-throw percentage among active players at 92% and boasts a 43.8% career 3-point percentage.
The all-time free-throw percentage record is 92.5%, set by Central Michigan's Presley Hudson from 2016-19. The all-time 3-point percentage record is 47.6%, held by Notre Dame's Alicia Ratay from 2000-03.
The McPherson, Kansas, native is averaging 15.9 points per game for her career, but 11.2 this season. She entered OU's contest Saturday tied for the record.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the win:
HISTORY‼️@T_Rob30 breaks the women's D1 NCAA record with 498 career 3-pointers 👏 #ThatsaW | @OU_WBBall pic.twitter.com/4c2pFK7jx1— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 28, 2023
👑 𝐀 𝐍𝐄𝐖 𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐄𝐍 👑With career 3-pointer 𝟒𝟗𝟖, Taylor Robertson has broken the NCAA record! #Sooners x @T_Rob30 pic.twitter.com/NnBczf4ir2— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) January 28, 2023
Taylor Robertson - the 3-Point Queen 👑Big 12 Record ✅Oklahoma Record ✅NCAA Record ✅#Big12WBB x @OU_WBBall pic.twitter.com/HEAUDgYWD8— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) January 28, 2023
Congrats to @OU_WBBall's Taylor Robertson, who made her first 3-point attempt today at Iowa State and is now the NCAA D-I WBB career leader in 3's with 498. She did it in fifth season, but in one less game than previous record holder Kelsey Mitchell of @OhioStateWBB.— M.A. Voepel (@MAVoepel) January 28, 2023
Impressive start from Oklahoma which is shooting 4-7 from 3-point range early on. One of them came from Taylor Robertson who just became the NCAA record holder for 3's.— Tommy Birch (@TommyBirch) January 28, 2023
McPherson's own Taylor Robertson is now the NCAA's all time leader for three pointers made! https://t.co/a8qd1R9Jen— Catch It Kansas (@CatchItKansas) January 28, 2023
Taylor Robertson wasted no time today— Sabreena Merchant (@sabreenajm) January 28, 2023
