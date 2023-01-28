 Skip to main content
OU basketball's Taylor Robertson breaks NCAA's all-time record for career 3-point makes

Taylor Robertson

Redshirt senior Taylor Robertson during the game against Robert Morris University on Dec. 11.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

Oklahoma guard Taylor Robertson broke the NCAA's all-time record for made 3-pointers in a career against Iowa State on Saturday. 

Robertson hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter against the Cyclones, marking her 62nd consecutive game with a 3-pointer.

The senior guard now has 500 3-pointers across five seasons with the Sooners. The previous record was set by Ohio State's Kelsey Mitchell, who played from 2014-2018.

Although Robertson is in her fifth year, which she was granted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she broke the record in 138 games compared to Mitchell's 139 games in four seasons. Robertson also broke the record with 1,134 attempts opposed to Mitchell's 1,286.

Robertson has solidified herself as one of the best shooters in college basketball history, as she also holds the highest free-throw percentage among active players at 92% and boasts a 43.8% career 3-point percentage.

The all-time free-throw percentage record is 92.5%, set by Central Michigan's Presley Hudson from 2016-19. The all-time 3-point percentage record is 47.6%, held by Notre Dame's Alicia Ratay from 2000-03.

The McPherson, Kansas, native is averaging 15.9 points per game for her career, but 11.2 this season. She entered OU's contest Saturday tied for the record. 

