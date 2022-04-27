 Skip to main content
OU basketball: Sooners' Umoja Gibson announces NCAA Transfer Portal entry

  • Updated
  • 0
Umoja Gibson

Senior guard Umoja Gibson during the second round NIT game against St. Bonaventure on March 20.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Senior guard Umoja Gibson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, he confirmed via Twitter on Thursday. On3 Sports' Matt Zenitz initially reported the news on Wednesday.

(Update: Gibson has since deleted the Tweet announcing his transfer.)

Gibson had previously announced his plans to go through the 2022 NBA Draft process without hiring an agent in order to maintain his final year of eligibility. 

"Playing basketball here at OU has been a great experience and I truly appreciate all of the support I have received from the Boomer Sooner fans," Gibson wrote in his statement. "Oklahoma University will forever hold a place in my heart." 

Gibson averaged a team-high 13.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while starting every game for the Sooners last season. He also shot a team-high 39 percent from 3-point range, which ranked third in the Big 12, and finished as an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention. 

The Waco, Texas, native transferred to OU from North Texas in 2020. In his Sooners career, Gibson averaged 11.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. 

Gibson’s entry comes after fellow senior guard Elijah Harkless announced his commitment to UNLV. In addition to Harkless, the Sooners have lost freshman Alston Mason to Missouri State and junior forward Akol Mawein to Sacramento State. 

Senior sports reporter

Colton Sulley is The Daily's senior sports reporter and covers OU football. He previously covered OU men's basketball, men's gymnastics and wrestling.

