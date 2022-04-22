 Skip to main content
OU basketball: Former Sooners guard Alston Mason announces transfer to Missouri State

Alston Mason

Freshman guard Alston Mason during the game against Houston Baptist on Nov. 24.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Former Oklahoma freshman guard Alston Mason has committed to Missouri State, he announced via Twitter on Friday. Mason reportedly entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on April 4.

Mason appeared in 18 games last season and averaged 1.4 points in 6.2 minutes per game. The former three-star recruit saw his minutes decrease as the season went on due to the emergence of freshman guards C.J. Noland and Bijan Cortes.

The Overland Park, Kansas, native’s decision to transfer comes as the Sooners picked up commitments from 2022 four-star guards Milos Uzan and Otega Oweh, along with international recruit Benny Schroder. The Sooners also gained a transfer commitment from George Washington guard Joe Bamisile.

Redshirt sophomore center Rick Issanza remains the lone former Sooner in the portal after senior guard Elijah Harkless transferred to UNLV and junior forward Akol Mawein departed for Sacramento State.

Missouri State finished 23-11 last season and lost to Oklahoma 89-72 in the National Invitational Tournament. OU coach Porter Moser faced the Bears for eight years during his tenure at Loyola Chicago.

Senior sports reporter

Colton Sulley is The Daily's senior sports reporter and covers OU men's basketball. He previously covered OU men's gymnastics and wrestling.

