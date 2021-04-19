OU basketball: Sooners forward Kur Kuath enters NCAA Transfer Portal, officially declares for 2021 NBA Draft

Senior forward Kur Kuath is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal and officially declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft, he announced in a tweet on Monday.
Thank you for everything sooner nation! pic.twitter.com/K703VNiNb1— RichKur (@RichHomieKur) April 20, 2021
Kuath averaged 5.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game for the Sooners last season. In 2019-20, the 6-foot-10 forward also shot 53 percent from the field in 2020-21.
In February, Kuath told reporters he planned to pursue a professional basketball career after Oklahoma's season concluded. He can play next season thanks to his extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to COVID-19.
Kuath is now the seventh Sooner to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason. Previously, De'Vion Harmon, Alondes Williams, Brady Manek, Trey Phipps, Victor Iwuakor and Anyang Garang all entered the portal this offseason.
Oklahoma has been on the receiving end of the transfer portal this offseason, however, as the Sooners added former Duke guard Jordan Goldwire along with Eastern Washington forwards Jacob and Tanner Grove.
