OU basketball: Porter Moser, Sooners land Eastern Washington transfer forward Tanner Groves

Former Eastern Washington forward Tanner Groves will transfer to Oklahoma, he announced via Twitter on Sunday.
100% Committed!❤️ @OU_MBBall pic.twitter.com/U1hH6SpcWE— Tanner Groves (@tannergroves) April 19, 2021
ESPN's Jeff Borzello initially reported on Sunday that Groves would come to OU. Stadium's Jeff Goodman reported on April 15 that Groves, a 6-foot-9 junior, had narrowed his final four to Texas, Washington State, Portland and the Sooners. The reigning Big Sky Conference Player of the Year averaged 17.2 points and eight rebounds during the 2020-21 season.
Groves becomes the second acquisition of head coach Porter Moser, who was hired to replace retired coach Lon Kruger on April 3. Moser previously garnered a commitment from 2021 three-star guard Alston Mason on April 14. Moser also picked up his third acquisition, in Groves' brother, Jacob, on Sunday.
Even with the addition of Groves, Oklahoma is still looking to replace a plethora of players. Its top two scorers from last season — guards Austin Reaves and De'Vion Harmon — have both declared for the 2021 NBA Draft. Meanwhile, guard Trey Phipps and forwards Brady Manek and Victor Iwuakor transferred to Oral Roberts, North Carolina and UNLV, respectively.
This post was updated at 8:40 p.m. CT on April 18 to reflect Groves' confirmation of his transfer and the transfer of his brother, Jacob Groves.
