OU basketball: Sooners land Duke guard Jordan Goldwire via NCAA Transfer Portal

Former Duke guard Jordan Goldwire will transfer to Oklahoma as a grad transfer, he announced on Twitter on Monday afternoon.
NEW CHAPTER‼️😈 pic.twitter.com/4bbR25gMlH— Jordan Goldwire (@j_gold11) April 19, 2021
Goldwire averaged 5.8 points and four assists per game last season. He joins brothers Jacob and Tanner Groves as transfers under new coach Porter Moser. Goldwire chose the Sooners over Oregon State, Wichita State, Utah, BYU and Texas Tech.
The 6-foot-2 guard led the Atlantic Coast Conference in assist-to-turnover ratio last season at 2.82. Goldwire has started 27 games for Duke in his career, and also averaged the second-most steals per game in the conference last season with 2.25.
Goldwire joins a backcourt of Umoja Gibson, Elijah Harkless and Josh O'Garro, along with incoming freshmen C.J. Noland, Bijan Cortes and Alston Mason.
