You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU basketball: Sooners land Duke guard Jordan Goldwire via NCAA Transfer Portal

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
OU away uniform

A mannequin displays OU's away uniform combination during the initial press conference for new OU basketball head coach Porter Moser on April 7.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Former Duke guard Jordan Goldwire will transfer to Oklahoma as a grad transfer, he announced on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

Goldwire averaged 5.8 points and four assists per game last season. He joins brothers Jacob and Tanner Groves as transfers under new coach Porter Moser. Goldwire chose the Sooners over Oregon State, Wichita State, Utah, BYU and Texas Tech. 

The 6-foot-2 guard led the Atlantic Coast Conference in assist-to-turnover ratio last season at 2.82. Goldwire has started 27 games for Duke in his career, and also averaged the second-most steals per game in the conference last season with 2.25. 

Goldwire joins a backcourt of Umoja Gibson, Elijah Harkless and Josh O'Garro, along with incoming freshmen C.J. Noland, Bijan Cortes and Alston Mason.

Newsletters

Tags

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He currently covers OU men's basketball and has previously covered OU softball and soccer.

Load comments