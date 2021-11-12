You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Sooners demolish UTSA 96-44 behind Tanner Groves' 21 points

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Tanner Groves

Senior forward Tanner Groves during the game against UTSA on Nov. 12.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma (2-0) defeated UTSA (1-1) 96-44 on Friday in Norman.

Senior forward Tanner Groves led the Sooners with 21 points on 9-for-16 shooting. He also grabbed five rebounds and posted a team-high plus-37.

Senior guard Elijah Harkless shot an efficient 4-for-5, adding 10 points, four rebounds and three assists. Freshman CJ Noland also shined for the Sooners, playing 16 minutes and scoring eight points on 4-for-4 shooting. Senior guard Umoja Gibson added 10 points while junior forward Jalen Hill notched six points and 11 rebounds.

OU started the game playing ferocious defense, holding UTSA to 10 points — the fewest OU has allowed in any half since March 1, 2008 against Texas A&M. UTSA shot 16.1 percent from the field and 0-for-10 from 3 in the first half. The Sooners continued their stellar defensive play throughout the rest of the game, holding UTSA to 43 points and 23.1 percent shooting. 

The Sooners take on East Carolina in their next game at 6 p.m. CT on Nov. 18 in the Myrtle Beach Invitational in Conway, South Carolina. 

