OU basketball: Sooner coach Jennie Baranczyk hires Amy Wright as associate head coach, recruiting coordinator

OU basketball head coach Jennie Baranczyk hired Amy Wright as the Sooners' new associate head coach and recruiting coordinator on Friday.
.@SoonersCoachJB has named the final member of the OU coaching staff.— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) April 30, 2021
Please join us in welcoming Associate Head Coach & Recruiting Coordinator Amy Wright!#Sooners pic.twitter.com/mYMRtDbI4p
The move completes Baranczyk's coaching staff, which also features assistant coaches Michael Neal and Chantel Osahor. Wright, who's been a part of 15 postseason teams in her 17-year coaching career, previously served as an assistant at Texas A&M under coach Gary Blair.
Last season, the Aggies made an appearance in the NCAA Sweet 16 after capturing their first-ever SEC regular season title. Texas A&M ended the year 26-2 overall with a 13-1 conference record.
"Amy is energetic and relationship-driven with a great work ethic," Baranczyk said in an OU press release. "She's recruited elite players, knows this region and recruits nationally. Amy has the ability to develop and work with players to get them to the next level, and has also learned and worked with some of the elite defensive minds in the game."
The Williamsburg, Indiana, native has also made stops at South Florida, Western Kentucky, Cleveland State and Arizona State in her coaching tenure.
Now with her initial coaching staff in place, Baranczyk is ready to start the Sooners' 2021-21 campaign, which will be the team's first without former head coach Sherri Coale in 25 seasons.
