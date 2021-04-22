OU basketball: Jennie Baranczyk hires Norman High's Michael Neal, Arkansas' Chantel Osahor as assistants

Newly hired OU women's basketball head coach Jennie Baranczyk announced the additions of Michael Neal and Chantel Osahor as assistant coaches on Thursday.
Neal, who played at Oklahoma from 2005-07, has spent the past seven seasons as the head coach at Norman High School. He's fresh off coaching the Tigers to their second-straight Class 6A State Championship and also developed four-star point guard Kelbie Washington, who highlights the Sooners' 2021 signing class.
Osahor, who played forward for Washington from 2013-'17 and was a 2017 WNBA Draft second-round pick of the Minnesota Lynx, comes to OU from Arkansas. She was previously a graduate manager under Baranczyk at Drake from 2017 until she joined the Razorbacks' staff as an assistant coach in August 2019.
With the moves, Baranczyk, hired April 10 after nine seasons as Drake's head coach, continues to build her new staff at OU. She replaces Sherri Coale, who retired March 17 after 25 seasons leading the Sooners.
