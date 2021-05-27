You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU basketball: Regents approve $2.8 million contract for Porter Moser, $475,000 for Jennie Baranczyk

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Jennie Baranczyk and Porter Moser

New OU women's basketball head coach Jennie Baranczyk and one of her children are introduced alongside new OU men's basketball head coach Porter Moser during the spring game April 24.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The OU Board of Regents approved the contracts of new OU basketball coaches Porter Moser and Jennie Baranczyk and their respective men’s and women’s staffs on Thursday. Before incentives, Moser’s is worth $2.8 million and Baranczyk’s is worth $475,000.  

Board of Regents Handout

A handout of the OU Board of Regents agenda on May 27.

Moser’s six-year contract includes a $400,000 stay benefit next April, along with $200,000 each May from 2024-27. Baranczyk’s five-year deal includes a $150,000 stay benefit each May for the duration of the deal.  

Moser’s assistants will be paid as follows: David Patrick $600,000 a year for two years; Kenneth Turner $400,000 on a one-year deal; and Emanuel Dildy $310,000 on a one-year deal. 

Baranczyk’s assistants will be paid as follows, all on one-year deals: Amy Wright, $210,000; Chantel Osahor, $125,000; and Michael Neal, $115,000. 

Men’s coach Lon Kruger and women’s coach Sherri Coale retired eight days apart in March, and departed being paid $3.2 million and $1.3 million, respectively, at the end of their careers. Kruger was OU’s second highest paid employee behind football coach Lincoln Riley, who is paid $5.3 million annually. Coale was the highest paid women’s coach at OU.

Board of Regents Handout 2

A handout of the OU Board of Regents agenda on May 27.
Board of Regents handout 3

A handout of the OU Board of Regents agenda on May 27.

Moser joins OU from Loyola Chicago, where the private school reportedly paid him $1.1 million in 2018-19. Barancyzk arrives from Drake, also a private school, where her prior salary was last known to be $180,000. In 2019, however, a donor gave $5 million to the program, and Bulldogs athletic director Brian Hardin said a new contract would be in the works “with a salary commensurate to what a Top 25 program should be worth,” indicating it would exceed $300,000 annually.   

Editor's note: This story was updated at 8:30 p.m. on May 27 to more accurately reflect each coach's contract worth. This story was also updated at 3:40 p.m. on May 28 to reflect the correct spelling of Jennie Baranczyk's name in the headline. The Daily apologizes for this error.

Newsletters

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism junior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

Load comments