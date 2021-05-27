OU basketball: Regents approve $2.8 million contract for Porter Moser, $475,000 for Jennie Baranczyk

The OU Board of Regents approved the contracts of new OU basketball coaches Porter Moser and Jennie Baranczyk and their respective men’s and women’s staffs on Thursday. Before incentives, Moser’s is worth $2.8 million and Baranczyk’s is worth $475,000.
Moser’s six-year contract includes a $400,000 stay benefit next April, along with $200,000 each May from 2024-27. Baranczyk’s five-year deal includes a $150,000 stay benefit each May for the duration of the deal.
Moser’s assistants will be paid as follows: David Patrick $600,000 a year for two years; Kenneth Turner $400,000 on a one-year deal; and Emanuel Dildy $310,000 on a one-year deal.
Baranczyk’s assistants will be paid as follows, all on one-year deals: Amy Wright, $210,000; Chantel Osahor, $125,000; and Michael Neal, $115,000.
Men’s coach Lon Kruger and women’s coach Sherri Coale retired eight days apart in March, and departed being paid $3.2 million and $1.3 million, respectively, at the end of their careers. Kruger was OU’s second highest paid employee behind football coach Lincoln Riley, who is paid $5.3 million annually. Coale was the highest paid women’s coach at OU.
Moser joins OU from Loyola Chicago, where the private school reportedly paid him $1.1 million in 2018-19. Barancyzk arrives from Drake, also a private school, where her prior salary was last known to be $180,000. In 2019, however, a donor gave $5 million to the program, and Bulldogs athletic director Brian Hardin said a new contract would be in the works “with a salary commensurate to what a Top 25 program should be worth,” indicating it would exceed $300,000 annually.
Editor's note: This story was updated at 8:30 p.m. on May 27 to more accurately reflect each coach's contract worth. This story was also updated at 3:40 p.m. on May 28 to reflect the correct spelling of Jennie Baranczyk's name in the headline. The Daily apologizes for this error.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.