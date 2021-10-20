You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Porter Moser, Sooners land commitment from international prospect Benjamin Schroder

Porter Moser

OU men's basketball head coach Porter Moser during the game against Nebraska on Sept. 18.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma landed a commitment from German prospect Benjamin Schroder, who announced his decision to ESPN on Wednesday.

Schroder, regarded as one of the top international recruits, is already 18 years old and has graduated high school but plans to take a gap year before enrolling next season, according to ESPN.

"I am absolutely sure about Oklahoma and wanted to commit during the early signing period to put the focus on my game again," Schroder told ESPN. 

The 6-foot-7 wing is coach Porter Moser and the Sooners' third recruit in the 2022 cycle, joining consensus four-star guards Milos Uzan and Otega Oweh.

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and one of The Daily's assistant sports editors. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

