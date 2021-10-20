OU basketball: Porter Moser, Sooners land commitment from international prospect Benjamin Schroder

Oklahoma landed a commitment from German prospect Benjamin Schroder, who announced his decision to ESPN on Wednesday.
Top international basketball prospect Benjamin Schroder has committed to Oklahoma, he told ESPN. The 6'7 German wing is one of the best scorers in his generation in Europe. https://t.co/VZztdeKM6b— Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) October 20, 2021
Schroder, regarded as one of the top international recruits, is already 18 years old and has graduated high school but plans to take a gap year before enrolling next season, according to ESPN.
"I am absolutely sure about Oklahoma and wanted to commit during the early signing period to put the focus on my game again," Schroder told ESPN.
The 6-foot-7 wing is coach Porter Moser and the Sooners' third recruit in the 2022 cycle, joining consensus four-star guards Milos Uzan and Otega Oweh.
