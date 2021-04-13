OU basketball: New women's coach Jennie Baranczyk ready to turn dream opportunity into championships

Jennie Baranczyk still remembers the crowd.
Then a first-year Kansas State assistant coach, Baranczyk saw 6,203 fans fill the Lloyd Noble Center on Feb. 3, 2005. Sherri Coale’s Sooners topped her Wildcats, 77-61, on their way to a 17-13 finish and the fifth of 19-straight NCAA Tournament appearances.
Sixteen years later, the legendary Coale retired March 17 after 25 seasons leading the Sooners, with OU missing the NCAA Tournament in her last three years at the helm. Before COVID-19 slashed attendance during the 2020-21 season, Oklahoma averaged just 2,254 fans per game in 2019-20 — close to one third what Baranczyk witnessed in her first trip to Norman.
Standing behind the podium on the Lloyd Noble Center court on Tuesday, Baranczyk’s coaching career came full circle as athletic director Joe Castiglione handed her a coaching whistle, an OU polo and red and white Jordan basketball shoes. After stops at Marquette, Colorado and nine seasons as the head coach at Drake, she returns to Norman as Coale’s successor, hoping to bring the rocking crowd she once witnessed back to life.
“It’s an unbelievable place,” Baranczyk – pronounced bah-RAHN-check – said about Oklahoma in an interview with SoonerSportsTV as her plane landed in Norman on Tuesday. “It’s an unbelievable feel. It’s a fit. I couldn’t be more excited about the commitment from the university, but also the foundation and everything else. This is an absolute dream.”
Baranczyk, 39, fell in love with basketball as a youth by following her sister to her grade school practices. The Des Moines native competed alongside boys at the YMCA because there were no local girls teams. She went on to play forward for Iowa from 2000-04, becoming an All-Big Ten First Team selection in 2003. She was also named to the Big Ten all-academic team three times and was awarded the conference’s Medal of Honor for academic and athletic excellence.
She went right into coaching upon graduation and eventually amassed a 192-96 record across nine seasons at Drake. Under Baranczyk, the Bulldogs became the first team in Missouri Valley Conference history to go undefeated in league play during the 2016-17 season, before losing in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Baranczyk won MVC coach of the year in 2017 and 2018, which newly hired OU men’s coach Porter Moser — present at Tuesday’s conference — also won in 2018. Baranczyk even joked her young children were confused by seeing the former Loyola-Chicago coach’s poster on the stadium’s east wall next to hers.
Often, Baranczyk talked Tuesday about predicating her coaching philosophy on love, which she believes to be the “strongest human emotion.” She’s hoping to instill that in her players, staff and the community surrounding her team.
“We’re moving ahead, and we’ll honor the foundation that has been built and we’re gonna build on it,” Baranczyk said. “But as I continue to tell our team over and over again, the foundation that we will always have will be based on loving what we get to do, how we get to do it and who we get to do it with.”
Baranczyk, whose contract details have yet to be revealed, inherits a roster that could return its three leading scorers next season in forward Madi Willliams, and guards Taylor Robertson and Gabby Gregory. All three were among a number of players from OU’s men’s and women’s teams present at Tuesday’s event. Currently, the only departure is forward Mandy Simpson, who has graduated and announced April 3 she’d transfer to Boise State.
OU presumably regains junior guard Ana Llanusa, who was the Sooners’ second-leading scorer in 2019-20 before an undisclosed injury that required surgery cost her 2020-21. Oklahoma also has four incoming freshmen, highlighted by four-star point guard Kelbie Washington, who recently led Norman High School to its second-straight state championship.
“I want to spend as much time as I can with each of these women,” Baranczyk said. “I want them to be so comfortable with who I am as their coach, and I want to talk about the expectations that we have for this program and for this place. I want them to know that I am so passionate about that — this game, this program, this team, each of them as women. And that’s my main focus right now.”
While she hasn’t named assistant coaches yet, Baranczyk has ample options already in Norman. Former MVC and Missouri State star Jackie Stiles, a member of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, was on Coale’s staff for the past two seasons. Former Sooner center Courtney Paris joined the OU bench in 2020-21 after finishing her professional career, and brings the pedigree of being the greatest player in program history.
“My next step is to build a coaching staff that will not only maximize the talent that we have now,” Baranczyk said. “It will also bring the next wave of Oklahoma Sooners.”
Tuesday marked what Castiglione and university president Joseph Harroz called a momentous occasion for OU, as it completed a coaching search it hasn’t needed to make for over two decades. Hiring Moser and Baranczyk within 10 days of each other was also a unique venture not many universities have experienced.
As Harroz concluded his remarks at the conference, he begged the question as to how a program should replace a matriarch like Coale. His answer was Baranczyk, who sat in the front row to his left, waiting to accept the challenge. Faced with taking a team that finished 12-12 last season back to contending for Big 12 titles and more, Baranczyk is ready to excite fans about OU women’s basketball once again.
“The Big 12 is a beast of a league, and there is talent everywhere,” Baranczyk said. “But our goal is to win championships and to compete for championships. Oklahoma has the pedigree and we have the opportunity to do some really special things in this building, and in this program, and at this university and in this community. … We are all a part of this Sooner community. … We’re always all in altogether.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.