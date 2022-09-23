 Skip to main content
OU basketball: Big 12 releases 2022-23 schedule, Sooners to host 9 conference games

Porter Moser

OU men's basketball head coach Porter Moser during the second round NIT game against St. Bonaventure on March 20.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The Big 12 announced its 2022-23 conference schedule on Friday. Oklahoma will host nine conference games in Norman.

The Sooners’ conference slate tips off with a New Years Eve bout against Texas in Norman, before facing Iowa State on Jan. 4 at home. OU will then hit the road to face Texas Tech on Jan. 7 and the defending national champion Kansas on Jan. 10.

Oklahoma returns home to battle West Virginia on Jan. 14, before traveling to face Oklahoma State on Jan. 18. The Sooners then return home to face Baylor on Jan. 21.

Next, they hit the road once again to clash with TCU on Jan. 24 and return to face the Cowboys on Feb. 1 at the Lloyd Noble Center.

OU then travels to face West Virginia and Baylor on Feb. 4 and Feb. 8, respectively. The Sooners will then return to Norman to face the Jayhawks on Feb. 11 and Kansas State on Feb. 14.

After a two-game home bout, OU will quickly turn around to face the Longhorns on Feb. 18 in Austin and return to the LNC in a game against Texas Tech on Feb. 21.

Oklahoma will finish its conference schedule on the road against Iowa State and the Wildcats on Feb. 25 and March 1, respectively, before capping the regular season off against the Horned Frogs on March 4 in Norman.

