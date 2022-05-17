 Skip to main content
OU basketball: 2023 recruit Sahara Williams commits to Sooners

  • Updated
  • 0
Jennie Baranczyk

OU women's basketball head coach Jennie Baranczyk during the Sooners' game in the second round of the NCAA Tournament against Notre Dame on March 21.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma received a commitment from Waterloo West High School forward Sahara Williams on Tuesday. 

This past season, Williams averaged 19.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and four assists per game. In three years at Waterloo West, Williams tallied 1,169 points, 502 rebounds, 274 assists and 231 steals.

The junior forward led the Warhawks to the 5A Iowa women’s basketball state tournament in each of her three seasons. In 2022, the Ames, Iowa, native led Waterloo West to the state championship before falling 51-31 to Johnston High School on March 4. 

Williams chose the Sooners over several Power 5 programs, including Iowa, Iowa State and USC. The junior forward will graduate from Waterloo West in 2023. 

