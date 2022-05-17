OU basketball: 2023 recruit Sahara Williams commits to Sooners

Oklahoma received a commitment from Waterloo West High School forward Sahara Williams on Tuesday.
Beyond blessed to announce my commitment to the University of Oklahoma!!! Thank you to everyone who has supported me thus far!!👏🏽#BoomerSooner❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/Ch7GTw0iqv— Sahara Williams (@saharawilliams6) May 17, 2022
This past season, Williams averaged 19.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and four assists per game. In three years at Waterloo West, Williams tallied 1,169 points, 502 rebounds, 274 assists and 231 steals.
The junior forward led the Warhawks to the 5A Iowa women’s basketball state tournament in each of her three seasons. In 2022, the Ames, Iowa, native led Waterloo West to the state championship before falling 51-31 to Johnston High School on March 4.
Williams chose the Sooners over several Power 5 programs, including Iowa, Iowa State and USC. The junior forward will graduate from Waterloo West in 2023.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.