Top highlights from OU's 8-3 loss to Oklahoma State in Big 12 Tournament

Anthony Mackenzie

Junior infielder Anthony Mackenzie during the second round of the Big 12 Championship on May 25.

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

OU (31-26, 11-13 Big 12) fell to Oklahoma State (39-17, 15-9) 8-3 in the Big 12 Tournament on Friday at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Junior Will Carsten pitched 1.1 innings and allowed four runs on two hits. Carsten walked and hit a batter while increasing his ERA to 6.20. OU deployed three more arms, each of whom allowed one earned run in 6.2 combined innings.

With the loss, OU is eliminated from the Big 12 Tournament and will await their NCAA Tournament fate, which will be announced at 11 a.m. Monday on ESPN2.

Here are the top highlights from the Sooners' loss:

The Pokes struck first with an opposite-field three-run home run in the second inning.

OSU right fielder Carson Benge collided with the wall to rob center fielder John Spikerman of an extra-base.

The Sooners were threatening with bases loaded and one out in the fifth before left fielder Kendall Pettis grounded into an inning-ending double play.

Sophomore James Hitt took over for junior Jett Lodes with two runners on base and one out in the fifth. Hitt recorded a pair of outs, capped by a strikeout, to get out of the jam.

OSU added a pair of insurance runs via an RBI single in the seventh.

sports editor

Louis Raser is the OU Daily's summer sports editor and covers OU softball. He is a sophomore majoring in journalism.

