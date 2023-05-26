Top highlights from OU's 8-3 loss to Oklahoma State in Big 12 Tournament

OU (31-26, 11-13 Big 12) fell to Oklahoma State (39-17, 15-9) 8-3 in the Big 12 Tournament on Friday at Globe Life Field in Arlington.
Junior Will Carsten pitched 1.1 innings and allowed four runs on two hits. Carsten walked and hit a batter while increasing his ERA to 6.20. OU deployed three more arms, each of whom allowed one earned run in 6.2 combined innings.
With the loss, OU is eliminated from the Big 12 Tournament and will await their NCAA Tournament fate, which will be announced at 11 a.m. Monday on ESPN2.
Here are the top highlights from the Sooners' loss:
The Pokes struck first with an opposite-field three-run home run in the second inning.
.@davidmendham55 HOME RUN to give America's Brightest Orange the lead🤠#OurStandard | #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/IQdonBnAPv— OSU Cowboy Baseball (@OSUBaseball) May 27, 2023
OSU right fielder Carson Benge collided with the wall to rob center fielder John Spikerman of an extra-base.
this kid is unreal.#OurStandard | @carsonbenge13 | #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/GNSGYKLxdI— OSU Cowboy Baseball (@OSUBaseball) May 27, 2023
The Sooners were threatening with bases loaded and one out in the fifth before left fielder Kendall Pettis grounded into an inning-ending double play.
How about that‼️1⃣➡️2⃣➡️3⃣ = DOUBLE PLAY#OurStandard | #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/u6NbwugDm8— OSU Cowboy Baseball (@OSUBaseball) May 27, 2023
Sophomore James Hitt took over for junior Jett Lodes with two runners on base and one out in the fifth. Hitt recorded a pair of outs, capped by a strikeout, to get out of the jam.
Jamie Hitt came in to get the final two outs of the fifth. pic.twitter.com/yeTylH0KfN— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) May 27, 2023
OSU added a pair of insurance runs via an RBI single in the seventh.
Double Dave is back at it again!#OurStandard | @davidmendham55 pic.twitter.com/Neyk8MI0ND— OSU Cowboy Baseball (@OSUBaseball) May 27, 2023
