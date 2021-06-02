You are the owner of this article.
OU baseball: Sooners Christian Ruebeck, Aaron Brooks, Justin Mitchell enter transfer portal, per report

Sooners huddle

OU Head Coach Skip Johnson takes a timeout during the Big 12 Baseball Championship game against Oklahoma State on May 26.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Redshirt freshman pitcher Christian Ruebeck, redshirt junior pitcher Aaron Brooks and redshirt junior catcher Justin Mitchell have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per SoonerScoop’s Eddie Radosevich. 

The players’ entries come after OU finished its season with a 27-28 record, failing to qualify for the 2021 NCAA Baseball Tournament. 

Ruebeck made 12 appearances and one start in 2021 and finished the season with a 10.38 earned-runs average, 14 strikeouts and 10 walks allowed. The Denison, Texas, native was ranked as the No. 23 high school prospect in Texas by Perfect Game and earned Texas all-state and district MVP honors.

Brooks, a Blanchard, Oklahoma, native and son of former Sooner David Brooks, made only seven appearances in 2021 and finished with a nine earned-runs average. Mitchell started nearly half of the Sooners’ games at catcher finishing with a .250 batting average, one home run and six RBI’s.

