OU baseball drops opening weekend series to California Baptist

Bryce Madron

Junior outfielder Bryce Madron during the game against California Baptist on Feb 18.

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

Oklahoma (1-2) fell to California Baptist (2-1) 6-3 in the final game of a weekend series on Sunday in Norman. Lamar transfer Braxton Douthit started on the mound for the Sooners.

Douthit pitched four innings and allowed four hits and three runs with three strikeouts.. OU struggled offensively, but JUCO transfer Bryce Madron led the way going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI.

In the sixth inning sophomore Jackson Nicklaus hit a deep ball to center field, scoring Anthony Mackenzie. Shortstop Dakota Harris would later knock a ball into left field giving Nicklaus the run and tying the game 3-3.

In the eighth inning, relief pitcher Aaron Calhoun gave up a three-run home run to hand the Lancers their final score of the game and a 6-3 lead.

Oklahoma will wrap up their home stand at 3 p.m. Monday against Air Force.

Sooners earn their first win 5-2 on Friday

The Sooners started their season with a 5-2 win over California Baptist on Friday. Oklahoma State transfer Kale Davis collected five strikeouts and allowed two hits and one run.

The MCWS runner-ups had a steady offensive performance on opening day. Shortstop Dakota Harris went 1-of-2 and had a home run and a RBI. After giving up a run in the first innings, OU responded when CBU pitcher Seth Mattox walked the Sooners five times in the first tying the game 1-1.

Oklahoma struggled over the next three innings but Harris gave the team their first hit and lead of the season—a home run over the left field fence.

Freshman Rocco Garza-Gongora made his collegiate baseball debut on Friday. The designated hitter knocked a single into left field, allowing third baseman Wallace Clark to add to the Sooners’ lead. Garza-Gongora would later earn a run of his own and give the Sooners a 4-1 lead after a Lancers error behind the plate.

At the top of the seventh, pitcher Carter Campbell allowed a solo home run, however, in the eighth, Nicklaus would hit a bomb to center field, earning an RBI double and giving OU a 5-2 lead.

Sophomore Aaron Calhoun finished the job on the mound, earning two strikeouts and allowing no hits.

California Baptist bounces back 5-2 on Saturday

The Lancers tied the series 1-1 after defeating OU 5-2 on Saturday.

JUCO transfer Will Carsten earned the start in the second game of the series. The junior pitched five innings and earned four strikeouts while allowing eight hits and two runs.

Third baseman Wallace Clark had a strong offensive performance going 3-of-4, followed by fellow infielder Anthony Mackenzie who had two hits and an RBI.

The Lancers scored first and led until the fourth inning. Designated hitter Garza-Gongora hit a sacrifice fly to give Nicklaus the score and tie the game 1-1.

California Baptist quickly took the lead in the fifth with a solo home run, but an RBI by Mackenzie tied the game again.

After a strong pitching performance from Jett Lodes in the sixth and seventh inning, OU coach Skip Johnson looked to Gray Harrison in the eighth.

Harrison allowed three runs and the Lancers won 5-2.

