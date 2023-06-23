 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Grant Sherfield joins Phoenix Suns for NBA Summer League, seeks contract

Grant Sherfield

Senior guard Grant Sherfield during the game against TCU on Mar. 4

 Jenna Burress/OU Daily

Former OU guard Grant Sherfield has committed to the Phoenix Suns for summer league to compete for a two-way contract after going undrafted Thursday night during the 2023 NBA Draft, his agent told the OU Daily.

Sherfield, who declared for the draft on April 5, played one season at Oklahoma after transferring from Nevada. He averaged a team-high 15.9 points in 2022-23, alongside 2.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, while shooting 40.3% from the field and 39.4% from 3-point range.

Here are the Sooners’ arrivals, departures and returners ahead of the 2023-24 season:

Newsletters

Tags