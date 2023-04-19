Tracking OU basketball's offseason arrivals, departures

Following a disappointing 15-17 season, OU and head coach Porter Moser are faced with restocking a depleted roster.
Ahead of a potentially crucial 2023-24 season, the Sooners lost eight of its 13 scholarship players this offseason after missing the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season. Those departures include OU’s top-three scorers from last season in Grant Sherfield, Tanner Groves and Jalen Hill.
During the offseason, Oklahoma also filled its vacant assistant coach position with Oregon’s Armon Gates, who may aid the recruiting process.
The basketball transfer portal window opened March 13 and ends May 11.
Here are the Sooners’ arrivals, departures and returners ahead of the 2023-24 season:
Arrivals
Javian McCollum
OU landed a transfer commitment from Siena guard Javian McCollum on April 19. McCollum averaged 15.9 points and 3.9 assists per game last season on 43 percent shooting. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining and chose the Sooners over Nebraska and South Florida.
What’s up Sooner Nation‼️#committed pic.twitter.com/YDtI62k8Xi— Javian Mccollum (@javian_0) April 19, 2023
Kaden Cooper
Cooper, OU’s ninth highest-rated recruit ever, signed with the Sooners on Nov. 14. The Ada native who attends The Skill Factory in Atlanta, is the No. 49 overall prospect and No. 11-ranked small forward in the 2023 recruiting class, per 247Sports’ Composite rankings. He chose Oklahoma over Kansas, Alabama, LSU and others.
IM HOME ! ❤️🤍 #boomsoon #obk pic.twitter.com/07pmLk7ZIR— ℹ️ℹ️. 🤍 (@kaden580) November 12, 2022
Jacolb Cole
Cole also signed with the Sooners on Nov. 14, and should provide much-needed length next season. The 6-foot-7 forward is the No. 95 overall player and No. 23-ranked small forward of the 2023 recruiting class, per 247Sports’ Composite rankings. Cole, who attends Link Academy in Branson, Missouri, chose OU over Nebraska, LSU, Houston and others.
❤️🤘🏾👇🏾 @OU_MBBall #BoomerSooner #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/SgYu7As6lm— Jacolb Cole (@thejacolbcole) June 14, 2022
Departures
Jacob Groves
Groves entered the transfer portal on April 5 after playing two seasons with the Sooners. The forward started 22 games for Oklahoma last season, while averaging 6.8 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. It’s the second time he’s entered the portal after transferring from Eastern Washington to OU alongside his brother, Tanner, in 2021.
#Sooners forward Jacob Groves is entering the transfer portal, per report.https://t.co/He5BZqFfym— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) April 5, 2023
Jalen Hill
Hill, a senior last season with one year of eligibility remaining, announced he was entering the NBA draft and transfer portal on April 5. The Las Vegas native averaged a career-high 9.7 points with 5.8 rebounds per game in his fourth season with OU. Hill was the longest-tenured player on the roster before his departure. He announced his commitment to UNLV on April 19.
Former Oklahoma forward Jalen Hill is transferring to UNLV, sources tell the Review-Journal. A Clark graduate and former state Gatorade Player of the Year, Hill averaged 9.7 points and 5.8 rebounds in 2022-23. Provides versatility on both ends as a graduate transfer.— Sam Gordon (@BySamGordon) April 19, 2023
Joe Bamisile
Bamisile, a third-time transfer who will likely need an eligibility waiver, committed to VCU on April 14. He entered the portal on March 23. The former Virginia Tech and George Washington guard averaged four points and 2.3 rebounds in his lone season at OU.
Former Oklahoma G Joe Bamisile is transferring to VCU. https://t.co/kNV7grF56V— Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) April 14, 2023
Bijan Cortes
Cortes, a first-time transfer, entered the portal on March 22 after appearing in 59 games under Moser. He later announced his commitment to Wichita State and first-year head coach Paul Mills on April 16. Cortes averaged 3.2 points and two assists per game this season, while shooting 44.2% from the field and 48.1% from 3-point range.
Former Oklahoma G Bijan Cortes is transferring to Wichita State. https://t.co/cIeQxK22SZ— Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) April 16, 2023
C.J. Noland
Noland, a sophomore last season, entered the portal on March 14 and committed to Saint Louis on April 3. The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 3.2 points per game in 2022-23 and made eight starts.
St. Louis Let’s Work 💙 pic.twitter.com/LCzO70xRW6— Deuce Deuce (@CjNoland1) April 3, 2023
Benny Schroder
Schroder announced he entered the portal on March 13. Schroder later announced on April 12 he is transferring to George Washington. The former German national team player played only 25 minutes in 2023, averaging 2.3 points per game.
Former Oklahoma wingBenny Schröder is transfering to George Washington, he told ESPN. The 6'7 German national team player was the second leading scorer at the FIBA U18 European Championship in 2021. Should be an impact player for Chris Caputo in the A-10. pic.twitter.com/aKHXnpeCN2— Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 12, 2023
Grant Sherfield
Sherfield declared for the NBA Draft on April 5 after playing one season with the Sooners. In 2022-23, the senior guard averaged a team-high 15.9 points alongside 2.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, on 40.3% shooting from the field and a 39.4% total from 3-point range.
April 5, 2023
Tanner Groves
Groves ran out of eligibility after the 2022-23 season. The former Eastern Washington forward made 66 career starts with the Sooners and averaged 10.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game last season.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.