OU basketball's Grant Sherfield declares for NBA draft

Grant Sherfield is entering the 2023 NBA Draft, he announced Wednesday.
April 5, 2023
The guard played one season at Oklahoma after transferring from Nevada. He averaged a team-high 15.9 points in 2022-23, alongside 2.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, while shooting 40.3% from the field and 39.4% from 3-point range.
Sherfield’s exit comes after senior forward Jalen Hill announced his decision to declare for the NBA Draft, while also putting his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Alongside Sherfield and Hill, sophomore guard Bijan Cortes, freshman guard Benny Schröder, junior guard Joe Bamisile and sophomore guard C.J. Noland, who is now committed to St. Louis, all entered the transfer portal.
Their exits came after the Sooners finished 15-17 and 5-13 in Big 12 play, resulting in a second consecutive season without an NCAA Tournament bid.
OU ended its season with a 57-49 loss to Oklahoma State in the play-in round of the Big 12 Tournament. Moser now has six open spots to fill heading into his third season in Norman.
This story was edited by Colton Sulley. Grace Rhodes copy edited this story.
