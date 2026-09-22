City Council prohibits ‘light trespass,’ approves shopping center plat

Norman City Council approved an ordinance classifying “light trespass” as a disturbance of the peace, adopted a preliminary plat for a proposed shopping center and made corrections to the city’s municipal code during its meeting Tuesday night.
Light trespass
The news: Council approved an ordinance classifying “light trespass” as a disturbance of the peace under Norman law.
Under the ordinance, anyone creating artificial light extending to another property, and interfering with that property’s use and enjoyment, would be in violation of city law. The ordinance includes exceptions for lighting required by law, holiday lighting and temporary lighting for emergencies.
The ordinance addressed residential lighting specifically. The city attorney's office plans to evaluate potential changes to the city’s commercial lighting ordinance going forward, according to City Attorney Rick Knighton.
What they’re saying: Ward 5 Councilmember Trey Kirby asked how lighting related to the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority's planned Toby Keith Expressway and South Extension Turnpike would be handled under the ordinance.
“Regardless of whether it applied residential or commercial,” Knighton said, “we probably would approach it in the same manner to try to see if we could get it resolved by agreement, and if not, we can always move forward with prosecution.”
Ward 6 Councilmember Kyle Steele asked if homeowners associations are subject to the commercial lighting ordinance. Knighton said HOAs would probably fall under commercial lighting regulations.
The vote: Council unanimously approved the ordinance.
Municipal code correction
The news: Council approved an ordinance clarifying zoning laws regarding off-premises signage, also referred to as billboards by the ordinance’s presenter, Assistant City Attorney Beth Muckala.
In 2002, council voted to limit off-premises signage, or signs located on a different property than the businesses they promote, to the I-35 corridor. However, Chapter 28 of the Norman Municipal Code continued to outline regulations surrounding off-premises signage along other major roadways, creating confusion about the correct interpretation of Norman’s advertising restriction.
The 2002 ordinance was “incorrectly implemented or altered” by Municode, the company hired to codify the Norman Municipal Code according to a staff report. Though not the language initially approved by council members two decades ago, the provision was technically approved by a 2023 vote that re-adopted the entirety of the municipal code as published. As a result, the council’s vote to clarify zoning regulations Tuesday night was needed to clarify development rules.
What they’re saying: The inconsistency was flagged by city staff during a spring Planning Commission meeting, according to Muckala.
“During the May 14 Planning Commission meeting this year, there was an application that prompted some questions about this section that, frankly, couldn't be answered,” Muckala said. “It was discovered that there was some really anomalous language. (It) didn't make sense, seemed inconsistent.”
Following Muckala’s presentation, Steele asked if the signage would be permitted along future OTA turnpikes or other Norman highways under these changes.
Off-premises signs would not be constructed outside the I-35 corridor unless an applicant sought and received specific approval, Muckala said.
Muckala also confirmed to Ward 1 Councilmember David Gandesbery that existing billboards outside of the interstate corridor, which were likely constructed prior to existing restrictions, are allowed to remain in place.
The vote: Council unanimously approved the ordinance.
Proposed shopping center
The news: Council approved a preliminary plat for a proposed strip mall along Classen Boulevard.
The roughly 17,500-square-foot proposed commercial building, located along Classen Boulevard near Cedar Lane Road, is expected to house restaurants and retail businesses.
A preliminary plat is a site plan that, under Norman Municipal Code, depicts key infrastructure improvements, total acreage and other relevant details. With the plat’s approval, staff will continue evaluating the proposal, which is subject to a final approval vote by council prior to construction.
The vote: Council unanimously approved the preliminary plat.
This story was edited by Spencer Windholz and Audrey McClour.