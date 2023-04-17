Sooners pitcher Alex Storako picked No. 1 overall by OKC Spark; Haley Lee, Grace Lyons selected in WPF draft

Oklahoma pitcher Alex Storako was selected No. 1 overall by the Oklahoma City Spark in the 2023 Women's Professional Fastpitch Draft on Monday.
With the 1st pick in the 2023 WPF Draft, OKC Spark select Alex Storako, from the University of Oklahoma! #Draft23 pic.twitter.com/2BgGjzkjn2— Women's Professional Fastpitch (@wprofastpitch) April 17, 2023
OU has now had back-to-back players drafted No. 1 overall after Jocelyn Alo was picked first by the Smash It Vipers in 2022.
In her lone season with the Sooners, Storako holds a 0.80 ERA with 85 strikeouts. The Michigan transfer was named to USA softball's top 50 watch list for 2023 collegiate player of the year.
This season the Frankfort, Illinois, native is sixth in the nation in ERA and eighth in hits allowed per seven innings.
Storako boasted a 1.71 ERA in four seasons with the Wolverines. She was also named to the 2022 All-Big Ten First Team.
Haley Lee - Round 4, OKC Spark
Three rounds later, the Spark selected Oklahoma utility Haley Lee.
Lee to the 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐠𝐮𝐞 🌟@haley45lee » @okcityspark #ChampionshipMindset pic.twitter.com/vEvY96XW85— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 18, 2023
Lee, who transferred to the Sooners from Texas A&M, is batting .426 with 12 home runs this season. She was named Big 12 Player of the Week last week after hitting two home runs, helping OU sweep Texas Tech on April 8.
Grace Lyons - Round 6, Texas Smoke
Lyons was selected in the sixth round.
With the 22nd pick in the 2023 WPF Draft, Texas Smoke select Grace Lyons, from the University of Oklahoma! #Draft23 pic.twitter.com/wVPL9I3tCk— Women's Professional Fastpitch (@wprofastpitch) April 18, 2023
This season Lyons is batting .366 with five home runs. She is also the reigning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.
“I want you to show me a shortstop that's better,” OU coach Patty Gasso said on April 2. “I don't think I've seen one in my days of coaching. … Everybody is shocked when she (makes) an error, but these are tough plays. These are big, tough plays she's making and … She's killing rallies.”
The WPF will begin play on June 15 and compete through August.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.