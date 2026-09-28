Former OU quarterback Baker Mayfield to miss 3 weeks with thumb injury

Former OU quarterback Baker Mayfield is expected to miss three weeks due to a thumb injury, according to Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles.
Mayfield also underwent an MRI on Monday, with findings showing no major fracture or ligament damage, according to Adam Schefter on X.
Mayfield sustained the injury in the fourth quarter of the Buccaneers' 23-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. With only 1:54 left on the clock, Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman hit Mayfield after the quarterback had thrown an interception on the previous play. Mayfield appeared to be on the ground in significant pain, with teammates and training staff coming quickly to his aid.
Mayfield has recorded 615 yards and two touchdowns so far in the 2026 season.
The Buccaneers face the Green Bay Packers next, beginning at noon Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay on Fox. Jalon Daniels is expected to start in Mayfield’s place.
This story was edited by Joshua McDaniel.