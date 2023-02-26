No. 2 OU softball obliterates No. 1 UCLA 14-0 in Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic

After falling to Baylor in the Getterman Classic last weekend and dropping to No. 2 in the rankings for the first time in two years, Oklahoma (13-1) run-ruled No. 1 UCLA (17-1) 14-0 in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic on Sunday.
𝐔𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐝.#ChampionshipMindset pic.twitter.com/gqtQZQ3aFS— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) February 26, 2023
The game will be shown on tape delay on MLB Network, making it the first NCAA softball game to be aired on the channel.
Michigan transfer Alex Storako had an impressive day in the circle. Storako tossed a five-inning complete game and allowed only two hits with five strikeouts.
An outstanding offensive performance was on display at the classic. Haylee Lee went 3-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs. Kenzie Hansen, Jayda Coleman and Alyssa Brito also had notable performances scoring two runs each.
In the second inning, bats were flying for OU and the Sooners struck first on Sunday against one of the nations best pitchers, Megan Faramio
Alyssa Brito and Coleman hit back-to-back home runs to give the Sooners an early lead. Then, Tiare Jennings and Lee each hit a two-run bomb, grabbing a 6-0 lead for the defending national champions.
𝐏𝐭. 𝟏 @alyss_33 🔥📺 @FloSoftball pic.twitter.com/eelqGzK7mm— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) February 26, 2023
𝐏𝐭. 𝟐 @jaydac00 🔥🔥📺 @FloSoftball pic.twitter.com/gM7sb1XanT— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) February 26, 2023
𝐏𝐭. 𝟑 @_tiarejennings 😮💨😮💨😮💨📺 @FloSoftball pic.twitter.com/Nn8dDhzUXX— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) February 26, 2023
𝐏𝐭. 𝟒 @haley45lee 🫣📺 @FloSoftball pic.twitter.com/EN5fXmlngg— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) February 26, 2023
In the third inning, the Sooners drove in two more runs. Jennings knocked in a two-run double, increasing their lead to 8-0.
Kenzie Hansen, who has been out since the beginning of the season due to an appendix injury, struck next. Hansen grabbed OU’s fifth homer of the day and brought in two runs, giving Oklahoma a double digit lead.
𝐏𝐭. 𝟓 @kinziehansen 🐶T4 | OU 10, UCLA 0 | 📺 @FloSoftball pic.twitter.com/vAvbgh8LuA— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) February 26, 2023
Oklahoma's bats were contagious. Grace Lyons started out the fifth inning with an RBI-single to score Cydney Sanders, giving OU a 11-0 lead.
To cap the game, Hansen launched a three-run homer, her second home run of the day, to left field giving the team a 14-0 lead over the Bruins.
𝐏𝐭. 𝟔. @kinziehansen 🔙 in a 𝐛𝐢𝐠 way 🐾📺 @FloSoftball pic.twitter.com/S9MXc65SR1— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) February 26, 2023
The Sooners will be in Norman for the first time this season on Friday. Oklahoma is set to face the University of Illinois Chicago and Kentucky during the OU tournament.
