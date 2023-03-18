No. 1 OU gymnastics defeats No. 13 Denver, Iowa State and West Virginia, wins 2nd consecutive Big 12 title

No. 1 Oklahoma (17-1, 6-0 Big 12) won its second-consecutive Big 12 Championship, defeating No. 13 Denver (14-6, 2-1), Iowa State (8-10, 0-6) and West Virginia (14-10, 3-3) Saturday in Morgantown.

Oklahoma’s 198.400 broke the program’s highest conference championship history total and it clinched the program’s 14th Big 12 title.

Fifth-year senior Olivia Trautman and sophomore Danielle Sievers took a share of the vault title with Denver’s Rylie Mundell, while Trautman and junior Audrey Davis won bars.

Senior Ragan Smith won beam with a perfect 10. Sophomore Jordan Bowers and freshman Faith Torrez tied with Iowa State’s Maddie Diab and Denver’s Jessica Hutchinson for the floor title and Bowers won the all-around.

Following the meet, Oklahoma won a few conference awards. Junior Katherine LeVasseur was named Big 12 Specialist of the Year and is the third-consecutive Sooner to win the award. Torrez won Big 12 Newcomer of the Year and K.J. Kindler earned Big 12 Coach of the Year for the 12th time at OU and 15th time in her career.

Here are three takeaways from the meet:

OU continues record-breaking season

Oklahoma showed out against its Big 12 competitors, breaking numerous conference championship program records and claiming a share of every individual event title.

OU started the night by scoring a 49.575 on floor, its third-highest Big 12 Championship floor total in program history and continued its momentum into the next rotation.

The Sooners scored a 49.500, their second-highest vault total in a conference championship in program history.

Before breaking the school record on beam, Oklahoma also tied its fourth-highest Big 12 Championships beam total.

Smith scores fourth career perfect 10

Smith scored her fourth career perfect 10 on beam in the final rotation. Smith was the last Sooner to compete and brought OU’s beam total to a school-record 49.800.

Smith scored her fourth career perfect 10 on beam in the final rotation and is now fifth in program history for career perfect 10 scores.

Smith’s 10 is Oklahoma’s sixth this season and Smith is now fifth in program history for career perfect 10 scores.

Sievers and Trautman shine as event specialists

Although both have a fourth event in the works, Sievers and Trautman shined in their specialist roles in the meet, both scoring a 9.9 or above on each event they competed in. Both gymnasts tied for the vault title with a 9.950 and both tied their career-highs on bars.

Sievers stuck her Yurchenko 1.5 for a career-high 9.950 on vault.

Trautman not only matched her bars career-high but did the same on beam, to score her third 9.950 of the day.

Trautman earned a career-high 9.950 for the second straight week on beam.

Next, Oklahoma will host all three days of NCAA Regionals March 29-April 1 at the Lloyd Noble Center.

