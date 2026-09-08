Baker Mayfield gets $165 million extension; becomes tied for NFL’s third highest paid quarterback

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, northern, northwest, southeast, southern, southwest, and western Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. &&