Baker Mayfield gets $165 million extension; becomes tied for NFL’s third highest paid quarterback

After a long series of back-and-forth negotiations, former OU Heisman-winning quarterback Baker Mayfield received a three-year, $165 million contract extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL insider Adam Schefter broke the news Tuesday afternoon, just five days before the Buccaneers’ season opener against Cincinnati.
https://x.com/AdamSchefter/status/2097433433622315450
Tampa Bay and Mayfield hit a standstill toward the end of July, when the Buccaneers extended multiple contract offers in the $40 million range. Mayfield declined, believing he was deserving of more than $50 million per year.
Mayfield had a career revival after landing in Tampa Bay, accumulating 4,500 passing yards and 41 touchdowns in 2024. Mayfield followed his breakout season in Tampa with a hot start in 2025, throwing for 1,539 yards in the team’s first six games.
The 2026 season concluded without a playoff berth due to a multitude of offensive injuries, but Mayfield’s play was good enough to tie him for the third highest-paid player at his position, averaging $55 million per year.
This article was edited by Charlie DiVincenzo.