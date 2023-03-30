'It was good to show my versatility': Marvin Mims shows route-running progress at 2023 OU Pro Day

At the NFL Combine on March 3, former OU receiver Marvin Mims said he wasn’t asked to run a technical route tree in college.
Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims on his route tree:“Oklahoma didn’t ask me to run a technical route tree but I have a trainer and run more routes. I just wasn’t asked to do it for Oklahoma.” pic.twitter.com/y83tKqTWW3— Full-Time Dame 💰 (@DP_NFL) March 3, 2023
Mims, however, didn’t intend for it to be a shot at offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby’s offense.
“We just run a different type of offense at OU,” Mims, a first-team All-Big 12 selection last season, said at OU’s Pro Day on Thursday. “We don’t run the standardized NFL offense. We’re kind of spread out (and) run different routes.”
For Mims, who impressed at the combine with the fifth-best 40-yard dash — 4.38 seconds — and the fifth-best vertical jump — 39.5 inches — among receivers, Thursday’s Pro Day in front of NFL scouts was lighter than his former teammates’, as Mims didn’t participate in the various events.
However, his focus turned to route-running drills, as he aimed to prove to NFL teams he’s capable of having a route tree teams may desire in future offensive systems.
To him, he accomplished just that, capping a successful few weeks of preparation ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft on April 28-30, where Mims is projected as a fast-rising day-two selection. With his speed and route capabilities shown, Mims feels confident heading into the NFL.
“(It was good) just to show my versatility inside, outside, did it both today,” Mims said. “Been doing it for the last three years I’ve been here. I’ve known it. Coaches have known it. Players have known it. So just to be able to come out here and show scouts, it’s been pretty good.”
After Mims opted to leave school early for the draft following the Sooners’ 35-32 loss to Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29, he returned home to Frisco, Texas, where he reunited with longtime receivers coach Margin Hooks.
Mims has worked with Hooks, a former BYU standout, since his sophomore year of high school, and the duo reconnected to improve some of his skills, like route running.
“Just cleaning up some of the stuff with his route running with the small things,” Hooks told the OU Daily. “Nowadays it’s like perfecting the craft, to getting off the line of scrimmage, coming out of breaks, catching the ball and getting upfield.”
But one thing was most important for Mims to refine, according to Hooks.
“The route tree, mostly,” Hooks said. “And explosion and quickness out of his breaks. Not only that, but also with the ball in his hands.”
Mims, listed at 5-foot-11, 183 pounds at the combine, may not have the stature of most elite-level outside receivers in the NFL. NFL Network’s Lance Zierlien, who analyzed Mims’ game, said Mims is “likely to see the 50-50 balls tilt in the other direction.”
While it’s yet to be seen if Mims is capable of defeating the NFL’s bigger and faster defensive backs, he did say teams have been intrigued with how his physical makeup may translate.
“Right now, people are saying I play bigger than I actually am,” Mims said. “So that’s a huge thing. Just to be able to show I can do the gritty plays, go up and get it through a bigger defender, taller defender, thicker defender. It definitely helps at the next level.
“That’s what they’re looking for, especially the NFL. Sometimes you’re going to be wide open. Sometimes you're not. You still got to make the play.”
Mims had no trouble handling the outside position in college with the Sooners, finishing his final season with 54 catches for 1,083 yards and six touchdowns. He ranked sixth nationally averaging 20.06 yards per reception last season, and made a few highlights along the way.
Mims agreed he had to shake off some rust with a few moves he didn’t use frequently at OU, but noted he wasn't worried.
After all, football is his profession now.
"Just another day at the office," Mims said.
This story was edited by Colton Sulley.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.