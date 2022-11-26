 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU football: WATCH Marvin Mims' behind-the-back catch in 2nd quarter of Sooners-Texas Tech

Marvin Mims

Junior wide receiver Marvin Mims during the game against Texas Tech in Lubbock on Nov. 26.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

Don't be surprised if Oklahoma receiver Marvin Mims shows up on SportsCenter on Sunday morning, or even finds himself in the conversation for catch of the year.

On the first play of the second quarter against Texas Tech, the Sooners' junior receiver fought defensive pass interference, leaped over the defender, pinned the ball against his opponent's back and caught the ball one-handed after it deflected. 

Mims, OU's leading receiver this season with 844 yards heading into Saturday night, has four receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown against the Red Raiders. 

In the first quarter, he caught a 37-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Dillon Gabriel to give Oklahoma a 7-0 lead. 

Here's how Twitter reacted to the catch:

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments