OU football: WATCH Marvin Mims' behind-the-back catch in 2nd quarter of Sooners-Texas Tech

Don't be surprised if Oklahoma receiver Marvin Mims shows up on SportsCenter on Sunday morning, or even finds himself in the conversation for catch of the year.
On the first play of the second quarter against Texas Tech, the Sooners' junior receiver fought defensive pass interference, leaped over the defender, pinned the ball against his opponent's back and caught the ball one-handed after it deflected.
"OH. MY. GOODNESS."#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner | @marvindmims pic.twitter.com/vWnURzfIeo— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) November 27, 2022
Mims, OU's leading receiver this season with 844 yards heading into Saturday night, has four receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown against the Red Raiders.
In the first quarter, he caught a 37-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Dillon Gabriel to give Oklahoma a 7-0 lead.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the catch:
MARVIN MIMS JR. @marvindmims— Davon Graham II (@djgraham_) November 27, 2022
MARVIN MIMS JR. MIGHT'VE JUST MADE THE CATCH OF THE YEAR 🤯 pic.twitter.com/wy7R58orWQ— Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) November 27, 2022
MARVIN MIMS… HOW 🤯@CFBONFOX | @OU_Football pic.twitter.com/qqmuDHH1yX— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) November 27, 2022
MARVELOUS— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) November 27, 2022
OU's Marvin Mims just made what well might be the Catch of the Year, off the back of a Red Raider defender, live on FS1. Marvin Mims will make some NFL team very happy.— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 27, 2022
Yeah, he’s him 🤧 @marvindmims #SCTop10 | @SportsCenter pic.twitter.com/IrTJPbtk3O— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 27, 2022
MARVIN MIMS WITH ONE OF THE WILDEST CATCHES THIS YEAR 🤯(via @CFBONFOX) pic.twitter.com/PP83HDgmwo— FanDuel (@FanDuel) November 27, 2022
