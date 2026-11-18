Beginning in 2022, the linebacker tandem of Kip Lewis and Owen Heinecke have made their presence felt across OU’s defense. The two helped propel the Sooners to defensive success for the first time since the departure of longtime head coach Bob Stoops. Through the past five seasons, Lewis and Heinecke have helped head coach Brent Venables lead the defense while creating a culture that will stick with the program long after their departures.
In Venables’ first season as head coach, OU sat at No. 122 in total defense. After the arrival of the pair and numerous other contributors, the Sooner defense turned into one of the strongest in the country, currently ranked No. 19 in the nation.
Venables recently spoke about the impact Lewis and Heinecke have made on the program.
“They want to leave the place better when they get here, and you can do that in lots of different ways,” Venables said. “But certainly, both of them have representations of the defense. We are in a much different place than we were four and a half years ago when they got here, and we wouldn’t be here if it weren't for guys like that.”
Following practice on Tuesday, Lewis shared sentiments of their relationship and how it’s translated to the field.
“It’s like I'm the ying, and he's the yang,” Lewis said. “He’s an amazing guy. Just not even talking about football… He’s just a great person off the field.”
Heinecke echoed similar thoughts of Lewis.
“Kip is someone who's been with me the whole time I’ve been here, he's been a great teammate, a great friend and obviously a great player,” Heinecke said. “He’ll go down in the history books as one of the best to do it here at OU, so to be able to play beside him and have the relationship that we have off the field is something that I’m grateful for every day.”
With two regular season games remaining and a bowl game to follow, Heinecke shared his thoughts about the upcoming conclusion of the duo’s collegiate careers.
“We’re proud of what we built here, and the next three or four weeks, we’re just going to continue to do the same thing we’ve been doing, continue to try and get better and leave this place as good as we found it (and) hopefully come out with wins.” Heinecke said.
This story was edited by Charlie DiVincenzo.