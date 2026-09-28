Former Sooner Buddy Hield traded to the Chicago Bulls

Former OU men's basketball standout Buddy Hield was traded to the Chicago Bulls from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Rob Dillingham and cash considerations according to Shams Charania.
Hield, who spent less than a week with Charlotte after being acquired from the Atlanta Hawks, is being traded for the seventh time in his career.
The 33-year-old spent four seasons at OU from 2012 to 2016, earning Big 12 Player of the Year honors in his final two seasons. During his senior year, Hield averaged 25 points per game and led the Sooners to the 2016 Final Four. He also won the Naismith Trophy as the nation's top college basketball player.
Hield was selected sixth overall by the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2016 NBA Draft. Since then, he has played for several teams, including the New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors, and Atlanta Hawks.
In the 2025-26 season, Hield averaged 7.6 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. Through his entire NBA career, the veteran guard has averaged 14.5 points, four rebounds, 2.4 assists, and has a 39.5 career three-point percentage.
In exchange for Hield, Charlotte received Dillingham, the eighth overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. The 21-year-old averaged 9.6 points and 2.8 assists in 30 games with Chicago last season.
The trade marks another move in Hield's NBA career as he prepares for his 11th season.
This story was edited by Charlie DiVincenzo.