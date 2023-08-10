Takeaways 1 week into OU's fall camp

While it’s no secret OU finished with its worst record since 1998 in 2022, “6-7” has become a rally cry through one week of its fall training camp.
Second-year head coach Brent Venables, who is entering a critical season ahead of the Sooners’ SEC arrival in 2024, and redshirt senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel are using last season’s disappointment to motivate returners and newcomers.
“Yeah, we went 6-7, so that naturally is what comes with it,” Gabriel said after practice Tuesday. “I’m just focusing on getting better. That really starts at the bottom and working your way up and learning from your mistakes. We had a lot to learn from — for everyone on the field — and (we’re) collectively trying to come together to get better. That’s all you can do.”
Venables, since last year, has evaluated every aspect of the program for signs where the Sooners can improve. A hot topic during the preseason has been improving in critical situations such as third and fourth downs and in the red zone.
In addition, he says he’s self-reflected after finishing 6-7 and is excited about a fresh start in 2023.
“My expectation is I'll be better in every single area,” Venables said on Aug. 1. “Even through success, you should continue to improve and get better, and I've always said that lots of times. There's no area that I can't get better at so I'm working on all of them and my expectation is to be the best version of me in year two. There's not just any one area.”
Here are more takeaways you need to know:
Offense feeling comfortable
Comfortability was a key buzzword following the conclusion of the Sooners’ sixth practice.
On offense, the sense of freedom starts with Gabriel. In his second season as Oklahoma’s starting quarterback and his third year with offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, the 5-foot-11, 204-pound quarterback likens his time with the Sooners to an old, romantic relationship.
“It's kind of like when you get a girlfriend,” Gabriel said. “For three months, we're still learning from each other but once you get to the year-and-a-half mark, you kind of loosen up and are able to just get to know them more. It’s likewise with our relationships off the field and on the field.”
Despite the heightened sense of comfortability, Gabriel is aware of the pressure mounting in the upcoming 2023 season. He finished last season with 3,168 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions.
On the surface Gabriel was one of the more efficient passers in the NCAA, but there were multiple times where the Sooners offense struggled to close out close games. Last season four of OU’s seven losses ended with a scoring margin of three points.
Honing in on the details, for Gabriel, is what will fix those issues in year two under Venables.
“I think that (there’s) urgency in general,” Gabriel said. “The season is right around the corner. There's urgency from everyone which is good. I think that is something that starts in January, and the offseason as something you get consistently better at.”
In OU’s wide-receiver room, the breadth of unproven talent is working to build chemistry with the Sooners’ quarterback. Outside of redshirt senior receiver Drake Stoops and junior receiver Jalil Farooq, Oklahoma’s wide receiver room is largely unproven.
Stoops, in his second year under Lebby, says he’s also more comfortable in the system.
“Last year was kind of fresh,” Stoops said. “Now, going into year two, I think everyone's playing a little faster has been understanding a scheme and stuff like that allows us to play more free and faster.”
Sophomore running back Jovantae Barnes is also easing into his role as one of the Sooners’ lead rushers in the backfield. Barnes was hampered last season with a foot injury, but — like the rest of OU’s offense — is energized to take on 2023.
“I feel like I'm more hungry, more energized and more ready,” Barnes said. “I'm more locked in and focused. I know I said this last time when I talked to you guys, but this time I feel like I'm more locked in, and I'm more excited.”
Offensive line breakdown
OU will have three new starters on the offensive line this season, including Stanford transfer Walter Rouse at left tackle, returning redshirt junior Tyler Guyton at right tackle and a third who is battling for the starting left guard spot in camp.
Many penciled in Miami (OH) transfer redshirt senior Caleb Shaffer at the spot, but redshirt sophomore Savion Byrd, who shined in the Sooners’ 2022 Cheez-It Bowl loss to Florida State and is a former top-75 recruit, has worked with the first team at practice.
Venables and OU offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh both raved about Byrd’s improvement this offseason.
“Savion’s got all the ability in the world,” Venables said. “Just (trying) to get him to play at a real consistent level. … He blocks through the whistle and I love that and he loves it. I want guys who love it.”
Venables also provided an update on sophomore Jacob Sexton’s ACL injury, saying he expects him back in “middle to late September.”
Bedenbaugh emphasized his optimism for the group as a whole prior to camp starting, even predicting they could be better than last year’s group, which included three players on NFL rosters.
“I think they've had a really good summer,” Bedenbaugh said. “They had a good spring. … In the summer you're obviously limited with them. I was here quite a bit this summer and was around as much as I could be and just in meetings and watching the workouts and all that, I feel good.
“I'm not making any predictions about anything, I think from this group, there's more buy-in, there's more cohesiveness. … There's more camaraderie within the group and they know how good they can be with work and obviously, we're a work in progress.”
Linebacker updates
Oklahoma redshirt senior defensive back Justin Harrington said he battled some dark days during the 2022 season.
With the help of Venables, however, the “Cheetah” hybrid defender, which makes him a linebacker and defensive back, has been able to find more confidence in his role alongside Indiana transfer linebacker Dasan McCullough.
The two will likely compete for playing time in the role for the majority of the 2023 season.
Alongside Harrington and McCullough, Oklahoma’s linebacking core has seen an added boost with the maturity of junior linebacker Danny Stutsman and sophomore linebacker Jaren Kanak. The pair will lead OU’s new-look unit that welcomed newcomers like transfer Konnor Near alongside freshman like Samuel Omosigho and Lewis Carter.
Kanak notes with the added depth, OU’s defense is in a much better position than in 2022. He and Stutsman are helping the unit prepare for an improved season.
“The linebackers (are) getting as much film time as we can,” Kanak said. “Try to get as close as we can to coach (has helped us) make huge strides through the winter going through the summer. We're on a whole different planet.”