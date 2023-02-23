OU football's 5-star QB Jackson Arnold is 'in the back of the line' but Brent Venables says that's 'probably not for long'

Jackson Arnold immediately contacted his father, Todd, after experiencing a workout from Jerry Schmidt.
Schmidt, Oklahoma’s strength and conditioning coach who’s known for his intense exercises, gave Arnold some of his first bits of hardship since arriving in Norman as an early enrollee.
“We did coaching stations for the first time and that was the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life by far,” Arnold said. “You’re just going station to station to station, no brakes. It was brutal. I texted my dad after I’m like, ‘that was the hardest thing ever.’
“And he said, ‘welcome to college.’”
Arnold, a five-star quarterback recruit, is the Sooners’ crown jewel of the 2023 recruiting class. But even for a blue-chip prospect like himself, one that’s the seventh-highest rated signee in OU history, there’s still plenty to learn before he helms the offense.
The Denton, Texas, product will likely start his first collegiate game once Oklahoma enters the SEC after the 2023 season, as he currently sits behind Dillon Gabriel, a four-year starter with stints at UCF and OU.
Once the fall rolls around, Arnold is expected to be Gabriel’s backup. But as of now, and until Oklahoma puts on pads for spring camp on March 22, it’s plausible he’s last on the quarterback depth chart, behind veterans Davis Beville and General Booty.
Sooners coach Brent Venables said Arnold will eventually be ready to lead a roster, but not quite yet.
“He’s in the back of the line right now, but probably not for long,” Venables said. “And I say that not having to do with anybody else, it’s just how he competes and how he works. And his talent is really good too.”
The No. 8 overall recruit nationally per 247Sports’ Composite rankings is still adjusting to offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby’s scheme, but says it’s been a smooth transition from high school thus far.
“I’m a decent amount into it, but we’re taking it slow,” Arnold said of the install. “ … It’s difficult, it is. It’s a hard offense. … But I’ve been doing really well with it so far. (I) have really enjoyed it.”
Off the field, Arnold said he’s had no issues adjusting to college life. Part of that is due to rooming with high school teammate Peyton Bowen, a fellow five-star recruit who’s aided the transition for Arnold.
“I definitely attribute part of that adaptability for me here, getting comfortable, having a familiar face around me at all times,” Arnold said of Bowen. “Maybe something goes wrong with school or something makes me uncomfortable. Coming back to my dorm and seeing somebody I already know and already had a connection with before is really helpful.”
One example of Arnold’s transition process on the field has been leaning on his new teammates, like Gabriel, who’s been in Lebby’s system for multiple seasons.
Thankfully for Arnold, he’s been able to craft a relationship with Gabriel for over a year, going back to his first visit to Norman. The two met shortly before Arnold committed and Gabriel later hosted him for his official visit in June.
“With Dillon being in the system for four, five years already,” Arnold said, “Just going to him when I have questions or something I’m struggling with, he has the quickest answer and helps me out immediately and gets me on the right track.”
Arnold added: “Things have clicked really well.”
The 6-foot-1, 203-pound signal caller has embraced sitting and waiting his turn, learning what he can from Gabriel and preparing for the future.
He’s not new to this situation, either, as he sat behind Eli Stowers, a former four-star recruit who’s now at New Mexico State, as a high school sophomore. He then burst onto the scene his junior and senior seasons, eventually earning his five-star status and being named Texas’ Gatorade Player of the Year.
“Dillon’s gonna be the guy, and I understand that,” Arnold said. “But I still want to compete and get myself better every day so I can prepare for the future.”
Described as a “foundational player” by Venables on December’s signing day, Arnold is focused on being Oklahoma’s next quarterback following Gabriel’s departure.
“He’s a doer, very ambitious, he’s not waiting on anybody,” Venables. “(He’s) not waiting to be great. In his mind, from a humility standpoint, he feels he’s got a long way to go. He’s a confident guy, but he’s a great teammate.
“He’s trying to learn and grow and I think that’s just a very refreshing thing to be around.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.