Trans student at Norman Public Schools reports in-school suspension for using women’s restrooms, sparks protests

A Norman North High School student has reportedly faced in-school suspension three times for using the women's restrooms, sparking students to plan protests at both Norman Public Schools high schools on Friday.
In a message to OU Daily, Emery Jenkins, an NNHS sophomore and transgender woman, wrote she’s currently facing in-school suspension for using NNHS’ women’s bathrooms. The alleged punishment came nearly five months after the passage of Oklahoma Senate Bill 615, which requires Oklahoma public school students to use the bathroom based on their sex assigned at birth.
Wednesday marked the third time Jenkins has had in-school suspension since the school semester began, she wrote. The most recent time, she was reportedly found fixing her makeup in the women’s restroom.
“It feels like a birthright. I am a woman, therefore, I use the women's restroom,” Jenkins wrote. “It’s unfair of them to take that away from me. I shouldn't have to leave for a select few who are uncomfortable.”
In an email to OU Daily, Wes Moody, executive director of communications for Norman Public Schools, wrote NPS makes every effort to operate within the law. He wrote NPS strives to work directly with individual students and families to ensure their needs are met.
Jenkins wrote while the bill affects students and school districts statewide, she feels NPS is partially to blame.
“They should stand up for their trans students. It's part of the reason I moved to Norman, so that I could express myself freely,” Jenkins wrote. “But also, the fact that it's all because of a bill that shouldn't even exist in the first place is heartbreaking. It feels like we are living in a state that actively wants us to disappear.”
SB 615 requires Oklahoma public school boards to adopt a policy to provide disciplinary action for districts that refuse to comply. If a district fails to comply, it faces a 5 percent reduction in state funding
At Norman High School, sophomore Oliver Cogan wrote trans students are “targeted” by other students and staff, in a message to OU Daily. She wrote that her peers who are trans women at NHS have been “harassed verbally and physically” by other students when using the men’s bathrooms.
Cogan also said NHS teachers have been going into student bathrooms to prevent students from using the restroom they feel safe in. She wrote if students are caught in a bathroom that doesn’t align with their sex assigned at birth, teachers threaten in-school suspension and expulsion.
NPS campuses have individual-use restrooms available for anyone, Moody wrote. Students unfamiliar with these restrooms need to ask a teacher or staff member where they are, he wrote.
The OU Daily asked NPS about the claims regarding harassment in the men’s bathrooms and teachers reportedly using the student restrooms to monitor usage.
“We are committed to making sure our schools are a safe, welcoming and productive learning environment(s) for all students, regardless of their background, circumstances or immutable characteristics,” Moody responded. “We certainly do not tolerate any form of bullying, intimidation or harassment.”
NNHS students will protest SB 615 at 11 a.m., and NHS students will protest at 12:06 p.m. on Friday, according to Jenkins and Cogan.
Both Jenkins' and Cogan's parents gave the OU Daily consent to interview their children and publish their names.
