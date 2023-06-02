State medical examiner autopsy: Shannon Hanchett died of heart disease

The Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner released its summary autopsy results Friday on Shannon Hanchett, who died in custody at the Cleveland County Detention Center in December.
Hanchett, a Norman business owner who had been detained for 12 days following a mental health episode, died of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy due to an atrial septal defect of the heart, according to the autopsy.
Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is often caused by abnormal genes in the heart muscle that cause the walls of the heart chamber to thicken, which reduces the amount of blood that flows with each heartbeat, according to the American Heart Association.
The 38-year-old owner of the cookie cottage on Main Street was discovered unconscious and not breathing in her cell around 12:45 a.m. on Dec. 8.
Hanchett was arrested around 7:30 p.m. Nov. 26 at a cell phone store after an officer responded to a welfare check, according to a statement from the Norman Police Department. The call for service was the result of multiple 911 calls Hanchett made requesting assistance in verifying the safety of her family.
Hanchett was observed to be "exhibiting irrational behaviors" and providing "inconsistent information regarding her family and their safety" when the officer located her. Hanchett was placed under arrest for placing false 911 calls and obstructing an officer.
She was set to have a misdemeanor sounding docket hearing before Cleveland County Judge Scott Brockman at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 19, according to the order.
Two of the detention center’s administrators resigned in January, though no reasoning was given. In February, the detention center’s health care provider presented a proposed change in its contract with Cleveland County commissioners to add two positions, increase medical and mental health professional hours and raise its monthly rates by around $43,000. That came after the death of Hanchett and another inmate, as well as a 44% increase in the detention center’s average daily population from 2020 to 2022.
The request also called for two additional licensed practical nurses, certified medical assistants or emergency medical technicians, with one working a 12-hour nightly shift seven days a week and the other working 12-hour weekend shifts.
The report obtained by the Daily through an open records request is the summary report. The final report will be released June 7.
