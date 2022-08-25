 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Price College of Business partners with Knack online tutoring program

  • 0
Price (copy)

A tree outside of Price College of Business on Oct. 30, 2018.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

The OU Price College of Business partnered with a free online tutoring program for undergraduate business courses at OU. 

OU Senior Associate Dean for Academic Programs Laku Chidambaram said the program, Knack Tutoring, began at OU as a pilot study in the spring of 2022 for only a few courses. Due to its success, Knack launched its service for the fall semester with the hopes of becoming permanent at the Price College of Business. 

Knack offers services nationwide at universities such as North Georgia University, Hampton University, Fordham University and now OU. 

Knack allows students to both receive help and assist other students by becoming a tutor. Geoffrey Koch, an instructional designer at the Price College of Business, said students interested in becoming a tutor start out making $15 an hour. Their total salary increases until they reach a total of four students, he said.  

“The overall goal for Knack is to help students improve learning while additionally creating chances for student earning,” Chidambaram said.

Chidambaram said tutors must have a grade of an A or a B in the desired course, then Knack works with their availability from there. Koch said students using Knack can also see the rankings of the tutors that are available to them. He said students can ask questions that they may be too nervous to ask their professors.

“This free and useful service is a great opportunity for students in the Price College of Business,” Koch said. “It’s like an Uber for tutoring.”

Tags

Katie Klimkowski is a broadcast journalism junior and a news reporter at the Daily.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments