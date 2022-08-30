Pike Off OTA members protest ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike plan outside Gov. Kevin Stitt's campaign fundraiser

Members of Pike Off OTA, a grassroots organization in opposition to the ACCESS Oklahoma turnpikes plan, protested outside of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection campaign fundraiser Tuesday morning, calling for a response regarding the proposed turnpikes.
Stitt announced in February 2022 the ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike project, which is estimated to last over 15 years and cost $5 billion. Since then, residents of Norman have protested the three ACCESS projects — the South Extension Turnpike, the East-West Connector and the Tri-City Connector — resulting in two lawsuits that will face the Oklahoma Supreme Court in September.
The campaign fundraiser was hosted by Devery Youngblood of OK Aggregates Association, Bobby Stem of the Association of Oklahoma General Contractors, where the event was held, and David Streb of Poe and Associates, who works with the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority on the ACCESS project.
Donations to Stitt’s campaign were capped at $2,900 for individuals, though at least $1,000 was the suggested donation in order to attend, according to an invitation to the event.
About 20 members of Pike Off OTA were present, holding signs and citing the Oklahoma Republican Party platform, which states the party is against the turnpike until debts from preexisting turnpikes are paid. The platform opposes “public-private partnerships” and eminent domain in order to build toll roads.
Protest signs: pic.twitter.com/jOh1IBUHvU— Peggy (@pegdodd) August 30, 2022
Warren Kiper, a protester and pastor at One Hope Family Ministry in Moore, would be cut off from Norman by the turnpike. His house would remain intact, but a turnpike would sit nearly 200 feet away from his property.
“I’ve got cows. I’ve got chickens. You find me an apartment complex or a city lot that will allow me to have my cows or chickens,” Kiper said. “I can grow my own beef, enough for my family. … If we take all this pasture land and farmland and put houses on it, where are we going to grow food?”
Kiper, a lifelong Republican, said he wasn’t sure who he would vote for in November.
While the bulk of protesters stayed toward the front of the building waiting for Stitt’s donors, the governor used the back entrance. After he exited the event, the Daily asked Stitt to comment on the protest and the concerns Cleveland County residents have surrounding the potential impacts of ACCESS Oklahoma. The governor did not respond.
