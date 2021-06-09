You are the owner of this article.
OU's Aerospace, Defense, Global Security initiative names first Brock Executive in Residence as new chief strategist

General Donald J. Wetekam

 Provided by OU Vice President for Research and Partnerships office

OU’s Aerospace, Defense and Global Security initiative announced Gen. Donald J. Wetekam as Chief Strategist on June 3 to lead research and discovery opportunities within the program.

According to an OU Research and Partnerships announcement, Wetekam will serve as chief and will retain his current role as the first Brock Executive in Residence for the Jerry Holmes Leadership Program for Engineers and Scientists. 

The ADGS initiative is one of the four strategic research verticals of OU’s strategic plan to apply convergent OU research to significant, real-world problems, according to the announcement.

Wetekam served in the U.S. Air Force for 34 years before retiring as a Lieutenant General and becoming vice president of government and defense business development for the Allen Aircraft Radio Corporation, the announcement read.

Wetekam wrote in an email to The Daily that as chief strategist for ADGS, he will establish and build relationships with key partners in industry, academia and government; develop funding opportunities within the business sector and help in the “effective” design; and implement marketing and communication structure. 

“It’s always exciting to be part of any new venture, and OU is clearly looking to establish itself as a key player in the defense research arena in a way we haven’t done before,” Wetekam wrote. “I’m hopeful my nearly 50 years of experience in aerospace and defense can be of some help in this new endeavor.”

