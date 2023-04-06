OU Giving Day logo

OU's 2023 Giving Day is April 13, when donors can support various areas of the university including Student Media and OU Daily. 

OU’s April 13 Giving Day is nearing and we hope to enlist the support from alumni, allies and community members like you who understand the value of the skills our students build here and the service they provide to OU and Norman. Additionally, we hope to earn your backing toward the continued investments that help further their successes

Click here to go directly to our Giving Day page on April 13.

Specifically, we hope to generate donor support for investments in things like:

  1. Wages: We want to increase student pay beyond our current $8 to $9 per hour, so a more diverse range of staffers can afford to invest their time here. Goal: $5,000.

  2. Equipment: Key pieces of our camera gear are nearly a decade old and approaching obsolescence. Goal: $5,000.  

  3. Travel: OU’s football team plays at Cincinnati and BYU this fall and SEC trips await in 2024. Flights, rather than car trips, will become more common. Goal: $5,000.

We often say Student Media is a continuum, with today’s students furthering the state of the organization they inherit, and with alumni and allies — and increasingly invested community members who value local news — continuing to care about our successes and invest in our future. Now’s the time to show there’s only one network like ours rallying to support the only news organization that’s served OU students, faculty, staff and the broader Norman community since 1916.   

Thanks for your contributions to Student Media’s storied history. We greatly appreciate you and your consideration of assisting us as this important opportunity nears to invest in the future of Student Media.

– Seth Prince, Interim director/newsroom adviser,

Student Media alumnus, class of 2000

– Lynn Nguyen, Advertising/marketing adviser,

Student Media alumna, class of 2003

– Michael Wehrenberg, IT operations/production manager

OU Student Media newsroom adviser

Seth Prince advises the newsroom operations of OU Student Media, including The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine. He is also an adjunct instructor for Gaylord College.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

