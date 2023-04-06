OU’s April 13 Giving Day is nearing and we hope to enlist the support from alumni, allies and community members like you who understand the value of the skills our students build here and the service they provide to OU and Norman. Additionally, we hope to earn your backing toward the continued investments that help further their successes.
Click here to go directly to our Giving Day page on April 13.
Specifically, we hope to generate donor support for investments in things like:
Wages: We want to increase student pay beyond our current $8 to $9 per hour, so a more diverse range of staffers can afford to invest their time here. Goal: $5,000.
Equipment: Key pieces of our camera gear are nearly a decade old and approaching obsolescence. Goal: $5,000.
Travel: OU’s football team plays at Cincinnati and BYU this fall and SEC trips await in 2024. Flights, rather than car trips, will become more common. Goal: $5,000.
We often say Student Media is a continuum, with today’s students furthering the state of the organization they inherit, and with alumni and allies — and increasingly invested community members who value local news — continuing to care about our successes and invest in our future. Now’s the time to show there’s only one network like ours rallying to support the only news organization that’s served OU students, faculty, staff and the broader Norman community since 1916.
Thanks for your contributions to Student Media’s storied history. We greatly appreciate you and your consideration of assisting us as this important opportunity nears to invest in the future of Student Media.
– Seth Prince, Interim director/newsroom adviser,
Student Media alumnus, class of 2000
– Lynn Nguyen, Advertising/marketing adviser,
Student Media alumna, class of 2003
– Michael Wehrenberg, IT operations/production manager
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.