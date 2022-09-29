ACP 100
Courtesy of ACP

The OU Daily was named a Pacemaker finalist Wednesday in the online category of the annual Associated Collegiate Press contest.

Nationwide, 31 college news or magazine websites were recognized as finalists and 17 will earn Pacemaker-winner distinctions at the fall national college media convention Oct. 28 in Washington, D.C.

In its history, per available records, the Daily is a nine-time finalist and seven-time winner of Pacemaker honors across various disciplines. Most recently, it won in the newspaper category in 2016 and 2017.

Work judged spanned the 2021-22 academic year in which Blake Douglas was editor-in-chief. 

In other news announced by ACP, longtime OU journalism professor Laura Schaub is among 101 journalism educators and advocates who’ll receive the organization’s inaugural Pioneer Awards. Schaub, national education director for Lifetouch Yearbooks, was previously executive director of the Oklahoma Interscholastic Press Association at OU, where she also was a member of the journalism faculty.

Additionally, as ACP celebrates its centennial this year, the organization is recognizing its top 100 publications based on Pacemakers won through the years. Both the OU Daily and Sooner yearbook are among the honorees. In its history, per available records, Sooner was a 10-time finalist and 12-time winner before it ceased publication in 2019. A top 10 will be named at the fall convention.  

OU Student Media newsroom adviser

Seth Prince advises the newsroom operations of OU Student Media, including The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine. He is also an adjunct instructor for Gaylord College.

