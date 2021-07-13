OU to re-open all campus restaurants this fall, updates timeline for new Union Starbucks to debut

OU Food Services plans to open all on-campus restaurant locations for the 2021-22 academic year, including Cross restaurants.
Amy Buchanan, the director of marketing and communications for OU Housing and Food Services, wrote in an email all restaurants included on the campus dining page will re-open this fall. An updated Campus Dining map will be uploaded to the page soon.
This updated list will include The Jan Marie and Richard J. Crawford University Club, on the second floor of the Oklahoma Memorial Union, Buchanan wrote. The target open date for the club will be during the first week of classes in August.
Buchanan also provided an update on plans for the new, larger Union Starbucks, which was first announced in January 2020, but was delayed due to the pandemic. OU Food Services now estimates the Starbucks – in the space most recently used as the Think Tank – will be completed by mid-fall 2021.
Demolition is scheduled to begin July 12, and as the project progresses, Buchanan wrote the university will have a better estimate for the open date. The current smaller Starbucks location in the Union will reopen at the beginning of the fall semester and will remain open until the new location is complete.
Finally, Buchanan wrote the Cross Restaurants will reopen, and OU Food Services is working to open as many locations as possible by Aug. 10. She wrote any locations not ready to open by this date will be “a top priority to have available to students when classes start.” The list of Cross Restaurants are available on the Food Services’ website.
Buchanan wrote the university is excited about the reopening of Cross Restaurants, the new Starbucks location and being able to reopen dining options that were closed last year due to COVID-19.
“This will allow us to provide more value and variety to students and all of our guests,” Buchanan wrote. “We encourage everyone to visit our website for the most up-to-date information on specific open dates, current menus and other dining details.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.