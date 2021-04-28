You are the owner of this article.
OU to open expanded student union Starbucks location

starbgraphic

A graphical rendition of the new Oklahoma Memorial Union Starbucks location.

 Graphic provided

The university is seeking contractors to complete a larger Starbucks in the Oklahoma Memorial Union. The cafe will replace the ThinkTank study space located on the union’s first floor, near the Union Market.

OU previously announced plans to convert the ThinkTank into a Starbucks location with more than 50 seats in January 2020. Originally, construction was to be completed by the fall 2020 semester. 

On April 21, the university submitted a request for proposal titled “Oklahoma Memorial Union Starbucks” to accept bids from construction contractors. The project will include both demolition and new construction in the area, according to the project manual.

printsstarb

A layout of the expanded Oklahoma Memorial Union Starbucks location.

Amy Buchanan, OU Housing and Food director of marketing and communications, wrote in an email the location will be opened “at an unverified date in the fall 2021 semester.” The construction start date has not yet been determined, Buchanan wrote.

The new location will offer an expanded drink menu and seating for groups and individuals, OU Director of Media Relations Kesha Keith told The Daily in a January 2020 email. 

Blake Douglas joined the OU Daily news desk in October 2018, and is currently the news managing editor. Previously, Blake has served as an intern reporter, senior news reporter and summer news editor.

