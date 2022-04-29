 Skip to main content
OU to hold ceremony recognizing 2022 graduates with perfect grade-point averages

  • Updated
  • 0
OU flag (copy)

An OU flag in front of the Bizzell Memorial Library.

 Trey Young/The Daily

OU will recognize 170 students who have maintained 4.0 GPAs throughout their undergraduate studies in a ceremony from 2-4 p.m., May 2 at the Molly Shi Boren Ballroom. 

This 4.0 class will be one of the largest in school history, with 87 students originally from Oklahoma, according to a university press release. Each student included in the ceremony will receive a bronze medallion on a crimson ribbon, which will be worn during graduation ceremonies. 

The OU class of 2022 will be recognized in a university-wide commencement ceremony May 13, and 22 college-specific convocation ceremonies through May 14 and 15. 

The spring 2022 graduates from Oklahoma being recognized include: 

ARDMORE: Meredith N. Hendry, microbiology; Nikole K. Humphries, English; Paxton E. Little, interior design

BIXBY: Hannah Bowlin, communications

BLAIR: Payson G. Ramirez, political science

BROKEN ARROW: Jacob P. Mattke, French

CHOCTAW: Jack M. Bennett, classics

CLAREMORE: Zach W. Monahan, biochemistry

CLEVELAND: Jessie M. Merrifield, biology

COLLINSVILLE: Dulce Kelley, nursing

EDMOND: Madeline G. Allen, health and exercise science; Brenna T. Arledge, psychology; Camdyn E. Hart, health and exercise science; Jason L. Hughes, history, and international studies; Justin Jayne, journalism and mass communication, and creative media production; Caleb I. Lagge, mathematics, and computer engineering; Ethan B. Maddy, economics; Madeleine E. Murray, psychology; Carson T. Schlittler, economics; Sworup Thapa, biology; Kamryn M. Yanchick, Native American studies

FAIRLAND: Trinity J. Pruitt, multidisciplinary studies

GROVE: Ian Patrick, science education

GUTHRIE: Mathew Boyd, organizational leadership

JENKS: Grace Benham, African and African American studies; Kolten M. Kemper, accounting

MEEKER: Madeleine E. Ozan, Spanish

MIAMI: Taylor Addington, world language education

MIDWEST CITY: Bailey H. Looper, computer engineering

MOORE: Jacinda Hemeon, journalism and mass communication; Chase L. Hibbard, civil engineering; Jonathan G. Miller, industrial and systems engineering; Rachel Orland, public relations

MUSTANG: Luke A. Denton, economics; Elaina T. Kropelin, criminology; Marycruz Flores Reynoso, English

NORMAN: Lettie E. Clifton, biology; Michael J. Grunsted, biomedical engineering; Nava Mansouri, social work; Jacob P. Markman-Fox, music; Nathan A. McMillen, mechanical engineering; Christy L. Phelps, art; Havyn R. Phillips, nursing; Elizabeth Schroeder, elementary education; Anastasia M. Soreghan, Russian; Reza J. Torbati, computer science; Taylor M. Woodin, nursing

OKLAHOMA CITY: Kiernan E. Arledge, physics; Charlotte M. Bailey, computer science; Vijay Bhupathiraju, biology; Daisy A. Butzer, public health; Christopher A. Candler, biology; Michael E. Cheng, biomedical engineering; Gabriel W. Cohlmia, planned program; Jessica T. Dees, chemical biosciences; Deenna D. Doan, biomedical engineering; Aanahita T. Ervin, chemical engineering; Shane A. Flandermeyer, electrical engineering; Isaiah W. Gilley, mathematics; Ethan J. Ho, computer science; Grace A. Johnson, health and exercise science; Andrew K. Kim, community health; Ashley Luong, finance; Liliana R. Macias, human relations; Gabriel Ngo, international security studies; Bella R. Quan, microbiology; Gant Roberson, history, Spanish, and international development; Winston J. Scambler, public health; Kamran A. Steppe, chemical biosciences; Loc T. Vu, computer engineering; Austin C. Wilkie, industrial and systems engineering

OWASSO: Taylor J. Gardner, biology; Mesa R. Morris, accounting

PERKINS: Connor Cowan, music

POTEAU: Grayson E. Wise, French, and art history

PURCELL: Brenda Diaz, management

SHAWNEE: Ashley N. Maggia Irby, music

SKIATOOK: Zachary C. Arnold, biology

STILLWATER: Kendall Allsup, chemical engineering

TULSA: Catherine G. Easterling, accounting; Tara M. Meeker, chemical engineering; Divyen J. Patel, finance; Blake A. Winchester, supply chain management

YUKON: Jessica K. Lawson, criminology; Kevin Pham, mechanical engineering; Tien G. Tran, mathematics; Tori Venske, music

The out-of-state and international spring 2022 graduates being recognized include: 

TEMPE, ARIZONA: Carter B. Sampson, accounting

SAN RAMON, CALIFORNIA: Haley R. Lewsey, community health

BROOMFIELD, COLORADO: Michelle L. Hendrix, psychology

GRANBY, COLORADO: Cole A. Walker, civil engineering

HIGHLANDS RANCH, COLORADO: Madison M. Burns, biomedical engineering

RIDGWAY, COLORADO: James C. Statton, energy management

ACWORTH, GEORGIA: Jessica H. Reese, musical theatre

CARBONDALE, ILLINOIS: Michael Muzinich, biology, and Japanese

DEKALB, ILLINOIS: Katherine G. Sharp, social work

LA GRANGE, ILLINOIS: Charles F. Hojjat, biology

DERBY, KANSAS: Quinn M. Meyer, biochemistry; Gracyn M. Reynolds, chemical engineering

GARDEN CITY, KANSAS: Caitlyn Harman, psychology, and women’s and gender studies

LEAWOOD, KANSAS: Eleanor S. Mendelson, environmental studies

OLATHE, KANSAS: Kenton A. Huff, mathematics, and computer science; Timothy J. Schmidt, music

OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS: Rose M. Muldoon, music education; Nathan B. Preuss, computer science

SHAWNEE MISSION, KANSAS: Madelyn J. Musson, accounting

WICHITA, KANSAS: Thomas P. Mondry, economics, and music; Andrew L. Wertheimer, aviation management

CLINTON, MISSISSIPPI; Noah G. Bridges, mathematics, and industrial and systems engineering

STRATFORD, NEW JERSEY: Leah A. Pomerantz, economics

LANGHORNE, PENNSYLVANIA: Julianna G. Schwab, chemistry

ADDISON, TEXAS: Emily A. Miller, history

ALLEN, TEXAS: Parker M. Primrose, public and nonprofit administration, and journalism and mass communication; Nicole M. Shroyer, accounting

ARGYLE, TEXAS: Landon C. Rosckes, chemical biosciences

ARLINGTON, TEXAS: Daniel S. Erickson, chemistry, and biochemistry

ATHENS, TEXAS: Jamie A. Boyd, physics

AUSTIN, TEXAS: Sophie Guess, finance

BELTON, TEXAS: Marcus C. Ake, mathematics

CARROLLTON, TEXAS: Kit Hawkins, music

CEDAR CREEK, TEXAS: Eric B. Davis, music

COPPELL, TEXAS: Justin A. Sharma, biomedical engineering

CYPRESS, TEXAS: Gillian Sauer, public relations; Morgan Simon, drama

DALLAS, TEXAS: Amanda M. Blewett, marketing

DOUBLE OAK, TEXAS: Hope I. Arnold, nursing

FLOWER MOUND, TEXAS: Melanie G. Baxter, drama; Teresa K. McGee, sociology; Riley J. Miller, biology; Cameron ten Napel, public relations; Nicole L. Zimmerer, computer science

FORT WORTH, TEXAS: Jillian R. Romack, entrepreneurship and venture management, and professional writing; Aaron M. Turner, letters

FRISCO, TEXAS: Emma M. LaPinta, communication; Brianna L. Patterson, psychology; Nolan Taylor, professional writing

FULSHEAR, TEXAS: Kelli Claytor, advertising

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS: Chloe J. Markle, management information systems; Ethan D. Williams, finance; Evan G. Williams, finance

HASLET, TEXAS: Taylor Glissman, public relations

KATY, TEXAS: Morgan B. Humphrey, mechanical engineering; Devin Staton, management information systems

KELLER, TEXAS: Lauren E. Lancaster, microbiology

LUCAS, TEXAS: Jordan M. Grebe, economics

MANSFIELD, TEXAS: Faith I. Ette, supply chain management

MCKINNEY, TEXAS: Lauren T. O’Connell, marketing; Sarah Reitmeier, advertising

PLANO, TEXAS: Abigail Hosterman, public relations; Claire M. Nagel, health and exercise science; Addison L. Newman, accounting; Alyson O’Shea, public relations

PROSPER, TEXAS: Kamryn B. Jackson, biology

RICHARDSON, TEXAS: Nicholas R. Martin, accounting; Kaitlyn L. Zimmerman, nursing

ROCKWALL, TEXAS: Erika P. Brown, nursing

SALADO, TEXAS: Aaron J. Torczynski, management

SPRING, TEXAS: Joshua P. Overcash, mechanical engineering

TROPHY CLUB, TEXAS: Emily G. Chippendale, music education

KAYSVILLE, UTAH: Caroline A. Simon, architectural studies

STAFFORD, VIRGINIA: Natalie E. Burlew, environmental design

DEFOREST, WISCONSIN: Audrey Williams, public relations

PULASKI, WISCONSIN: Julianna R. Voelker, astrophysics, and music

SANTA CRUZ DO SUL, BRAZIL: Pedro Henrique Wink Reis, chemical engineering

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL: Eduarda Barros de Oliveira, chemical engineering

MAPUTO, MOZAMBIQUE: Ifechukwu C. Nwafor, health and exercise science

RAMLAH, OMAN: Yousuf Mohammed Salim Al Siyabi, chemical engineering

KRUSEVAC, SERBIA: Martina Dimitrijevic, anthropology

BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA: Daniela Kosnacova, environmental sustainability

VALENCIA, SPAIN: Ismael Carmona Casado, international studies, and supply chain management

senior news reporter

Ari Fife is a senior news reporter and a senior journalism major minoring in international studies and political science. Previously, she served as a summer editor-in-chief, news managing editor, assistant news managing editor and a senior news reporter.

