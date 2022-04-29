OU to hold ceremony recognizing 2022 graduates with perfect grade-point averages

OU will recognize 170 students who have maintained 4.0 GPAs throughout their undergraduate studies in a ceremony from 2-4 p.m., May 2 at the Molly Shi Boren Ballroom.
This 4.0 class will be one of the largest in school history, with 87 students originally from Oklahoma, according to a university press release. Each student included in the ceremony will receive a bronze medallion on a crimson ribbon, which will be worn during graduation ceremonies.
The OU class of 2022 will be recognized in a university-wide commencement ceremony May 13, and 22 college-specific convocation ceremonies through May 14 and 15.
The spring 2022 graduates from Oklahoma being recognized include:
ARDMORE: Meredith N. Hendry, microbiology; Nikole K. Humphries, English; Paxton E. Little, interior design
BIXBY: Hannah Bowlin, communications
BLAIR: Payson G. Ramirez, political science
BROKEN ARROW: Jacob P. Mattke, French
CHOCTAW: Jack M. Bennett, classics
CLAREMORE: Zach W. Monahan, biochemistry
CLEVELAND: Jessie M. Merrifield, biology
COLLINSVILLE: Dulce Kelley, nursing
EDMOND: Madeline G. Allen, health and exercise science; Brenna T. Arledge, psychology; Camdyn E. Hart, health and exercise science; Jason L. Hughes, history, and international studies; Justin Jayne, journalism and mass communication, and creative media production; Caleb I. Lagge, mathematics, and computer engineering; Ethan B. Maddy, economics; Madeleine E. Murray, psychology; Carson T. Schlittler, economics; Sworup Thapa, biology; Kamryn M. Yanchick, Native American studies
FAIRLAND: Trinity J. Pruitt, multidisciplinary studies
GROVE: Ian Patrick, science education
GUTHRIE: Mathew Boyd, organizational leadership
JENKS: Grace Benham, African and African American studies; Kolten M. Kemper, accounting
MEEKER: Madeleine E. Ozan, Spanish
MIAMI: Taylor Addington, world language education
MIDWEST CITY: Bailey H. Looper, computer engineering
MOORE: Jacinda Hemeon, journalism and mass communication; Chase L. Hibbard, civil engineering; Jonathan G. Miller, industrial and systems engineering; Rachel Orland, public relations
MUSTANG: Luke A. Denton, economics; Elaina T. Kropelin, criminology; Marycruz Flores Reynoso, English
NORMAN: Lettie E. Clifton, biology; Michael J. Grunsted, biomedical engineering; Nava Mansouri, social work; Jacob P. Markman-Fox, music; Nathan A. McMillen, mechanical engineering; Christy L. Phelps, art; Havyn R. Phillips, nursing; Elizabeth Schroeder, elementary education; Anastasia M. Soreghan, Russian; Reza J. Torbati, computer science; Taylor M. Woodin, nursing
OKLAHOMA CITY: Kiernan E. Arledge, physics; Charlotte M. Bailey, computer science; Vijay Bhupathiraju, biology; Daisy A. Butzer, public health; Christopher A. Candler, biology; Michael E. Cheng, biomedical engineering; Gabriel W. Cohlmia, planned program; Jessica T. Dees, chemical biosciences; Deenna D. Doan, biomedical engineering; Aanahita T. Ervin, chemical engineering; Shane A. Flandermeyer, electrical engineering; Isaiah W. Gilley, mathematics; Ethan J. Ho, computer science; Grace A. Johnson, health and exercise science; Andrew K. Kim, community health; Ashley Luong, finance; Liliana R. Macias, human relations; Gabriel Ngo, international security studies; Bella R. Quan, microbiology; Gant Roberson, history, Spanish, and international development; Winston J. Scambler, public health; Kamran A. Steppe, chemical biosciences; Loc T. Vu, computer engineering; Austin C. Wilkie, industrial and systems engineering
OWASSO: Taylor J. Gardner, biology; Mesa R. Morris, accounting
PERKINS: Connor Cowan, music
POTEAU: Grayson E. Wise, French, and art history
PURCELL: Brenda Diaz, management
SHAWNEE: Ashley N. Maggia Irby, music
SKIATOOK: Zachary C. Arnold, biology
STILLWATER: Kendall Allsup, chemical engineering
TULSA: Catherine G. Easterling, accounting; Tara M. Meeker, chemical engineering; Divyen J. Patel, finance; Blake A. Winchester, supply chain management
YUKON: Jessica K. Lawson, criminology; Kevin Pham, mechanical engineering; Tien G. Tran, mathematics; Tori Venske, music
The out-of-state and international spring 2022 graduates being recognized include:
TEMPE, ARIZONA: Carter B. Sampson, accounting
SAN RAMON, CALIFORNIA: Haley R. Lewsey, community health
BROOMFIELD, COLORADO: Michelle L. Hendrix, psychology
GRANBY, COLORADO: Cole A. Walker, civil engineering
HIGHLANDS RANCH, COLORADO: Madison M. Burns, biomedical engineering
RIDGWAY, COLORADO: James C. Statton, energy management
ACWORTH, GEORGIA: Jessica H. Reese, musical theatre
CARBONDALE, ILLINOIS: Michael Muzinich, biology, and Japanese
DEKALB, ILLINOIS: Katherine G. Sharp, social work
LA GRANGE, ILLINOIS: Charles F. Hojjat, biology
DERBY, KANSAS: Quinn M. Meyer, biochemistry; Gracyn M. Reynolds, chemical engineering
GARDEN CITY, KANSAS: Caitlyn Harman, psychology, and women’s and gender studies
LEAWOOD, KANSAS: Eleanor S. Mendelson, environmental studies
OLATHE, KANSAS: Kenton A. Huff, mathematics, and computer science; Timothy J. Schmidt, music
OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS: Rose M. Muldoon, music education; Nathan B. Preuss, computer science
SHAWNEE MISSION, KANSAS: Madelyn J. Musson, accounting
WICHITA, KANSAS: Thomas P. Mondry, economics, and music; Andrew L. Wertheimer, aviation management
CLINTON, MISSISSIPPI; Noah G. Bridges, mathematics, and industrial and systems engineering
STRATFORD, NEW JERSEY: Leah A. Pomerantz, economics
LANGHORNE, PENNSYLVANIA: Julianna G. Schwab, chemistry
ADDISON, TEXAS: Emily A. Miller, history
ALLEN, TEXAS: Parker M. Primrose, public and nonprofit administration, and journalism and mass communication; Nicole M. Shroyer, accounting
ARGYLE, TEXAS: Landon C. Rosckes, chemical biosciences
ARLINGTON, TEXAS: Daniel S. Erickson, chemistry, and biochemistry
ATHENS, TEXAS: Jamie A. Boyd, physics
AUSTIN, TEXAS: Sophie Guess, finance
BELTON, TEXAS: Marcus C. Ake, mathematics
CARROLLTON, TEXAS: Kit Hawkins, music
CEDAR CREEK, TEXAS: Eric B. Davis, music
COPPELL, TEXAS: Justin A. Sharma, biomedical engineering
CYPRESS, TEXAS: Gillian Sauer, public relations; Morgan Simon, drama
DALLAS, TEXAS: Amanda M. Blewett, marketing
DOUBLE OAK, TEXAS: Hope I. Arnold, nursing
FLOWER MOUND, TEXAS: Melanie G. Baxter, drama; Teresa K. McGee, sociology; Riley J. Miller, biology; Cameron ten Napel, public relations; Nicole L. Zimmerer, computer science
FORT WORTH, TEXAS: Jillian R. Romack, entrepreneurship and venture management, and professional writing; Aaron M. Turner, letters
FRISCO, TEXAS: Emma M. LaPinta, communication; Brianna L. Patterson, psychology; Nolan Taylor, professional writing
FULSHEAR, TEXAS: Kelli Claytor, advertising
GRAPEVINE, TEXAS: Chloe J. Markle, management information systems; Ethan D. Williams, finance; Evan G. Williams, finance
HASLET, TEXAS: Taylor Glissman, public relations
KATY, TEXAS: Morgan B. Humphrey, mechanical engineering; Devin Staton, management information systems
KELLER, TEXAS: Lauren E. Lancaster, microbiology
LUCAS, TEXAS: Jordan M. Grebe, economics
MANSFIELD, TEXAS: Faith I. Ette, supply chain management
MCKINNEY, TEXAS: Lauren T. O’Connell, marketing; Sarah Reitmeier, advertising
PLANO, TEXAS: Abigail Hosterman, public relations; Claire M. Nagel, health and exercise science; Addison L. Newman, accounting; Alyson O’Shea, public relations
PROSPER, TEXAS: Kamryn B. Jackson, biology
RICHARDSON, TEXAS: Nicholas R. Martin, accounting; Kaitlyn L. Zimmerman, nursing
ROCKWALL, TEXAS: Erika P. Brown, nursing
SALADO, TEXAS: Aaron J. Torczynski, management
SPRING, TEXAS: Joshua P. Overcash, mechanical engineering
TROPHY CLUB, TEXAS: Emily G. Chippendale, music education
KAYSVILLE, UTAH: Caroline A. Simon, architectural studies
STAFFORD, VIRGINIA: Natalie E. Burlew, environmental design
DEFOREST, WISCONSIN: Audrey Williams, public relations
PULASKI, WISCONSIN: Julianna R. Voelker, astrophysics, and music
SANTA CRUZ DO SUL, BRAZIL: Pedro Henrique Wink Reis, chemical engineering
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL: Eduarda Barros de Oliveira, chemical engineering
MAPUTO, MOZAMBIQUE: Ifechukwu C. Nwafor, health and exercise science
RAMLAH, OMAN: Yousuf Mohammed Salim Al Siyabi, chemical engineering
KRUSEVAC, SERBIA: Martina Dimitrijevic, anthropology
BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA: Daniela Kosnacova, environmental sustainability
VALENCIA, SPAIN: Ismael Carmona Casado, international studies, and supply chain management
