OU Student Government elections: Zack Lissau, Denzel Akuffo explain platform seeking 'tangible' results

Despite their history in rival high schools, public relations, pre-law junior Zack Lissau and marketing, pre-law junior Denzel Akuffo joined forces as OU SGA presidential and vice presidential candidates who hope to “serve the students.”
Though OU wasn’t Lissau’s first college choice, a “candid” conversation with his tour guide left Lissau fascinated with the guide’s “affinity” toward OU. After a “leap of faith” and a decision to attend the university, Lissau immersed himself in the student body and is now running for SGA president to represent it.
Previously, Lissau served as the executive assistant to former SGA president Justin Norris and as a university college representative in Student Congress.
Lissau said his biggest priority as president would be to communicate students’ needs to the OU administration. Citing the 2.75 percent tuition increase in June, he said students struggled as the university demanded more funds during a global pandemic.
“The SGA president … is something that is so immensely important because the SGA president and the offices Denzel and I are seeking are necessary for conveying a lot of issues that are very important to students,” Lissau said. “Making us approachable and accessible is a huge part of our platform. Ensuring that we’re being efficient in these roles is a big priority of mine.”
Lissau said the “sole responsibility” of the SGA president is to amplify the voices of students. He said SGA’s leadership should move OU forward.
His “proven track record” sets him apart from his opponents, Lissau said. He said his experience in multiple organizations, such as the Crimson Leadership Association, OU Dance Marathon and the Business Development Committee, have allowed him to see different perspectives in the OU community.
“I think having somebody that has been around campus in a multitude of areas … is definitely what sets us apart,” Lissau said. “We’ve had those relationships (and) we’ve had those tough conversations and that’s exactly what we’re standing on — our record of having those intentional conversations.”
Lissau said he’s running for SGA president in an attempt to enhance the experience of other students.
“I want to be able to help mobilize the student body … and do exactly what we’ve been doing for the past three years that I’ve been here,” Lissau said. “OU students do things differently. OU students challenge the status quo and that makes me so proud.”
Akuffo said he is pushed every day by his parents to ensure he knows “the sky’s the limit.”. His desire to be a leader began in middle school and translated into participation in multiple OU organizations, such as running as Lissau’s vice president to “be a voice” for OU students.
During his time at OU, Akuffo has served as the master of ceremony and a counselor for the OU High School Leadership Conference, a member of the OU President’s Leadership Class and a member of the OU Chapter of Beta Theta Pi.
“My experience (at OU) has been so unique,” Akuffo said. “I’ve met a lot of exceptional people. I’ve had a lot of great experiences and it (has) honestly made me a better leader each and every day. I would never trade it for the world.”
Addressing campus safety and assessing the blue light system at OU is a focus of their campaign, Akuffo said. The campus lights are located in various locations on campus and include telephones and buttons for students to receive direct contact to the OU Police Department. He said he and Lissau are hoping to ensure the blue lights on campus are up-to-date and in adequate locations. They’re also hoping to establish connections with the OU and Norman police departments.
“We want to make sure the students feel safe and that they have the resources right in front of them,” Akuffo said. “I want to make sure that I represent the students each and every day making it known that I understand what the pulse of campus is.”
Akuffo said he and Zack plan to ensure their platform shows “tangible” results. He said his drive is “unmatched” and sets him apart from his opponent.
“I understand what it takes to get something done (and) what it takes to show results,” Akuffo said. “I believe that’s something these students deserve. That’s something we’re going to continue to push for each and every day.”
Akuffo said OU students should vote for him and Lissau as they seek to improve campus and make sure OU students are heard. He said he and Lissau also want to expand on what OU already has.
“We want to emphasize what being Sooner-born and Sooner-bred (means),” Akuffo said. “We want to make sure that the OU traditions live on forever, as it will and as it should.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.