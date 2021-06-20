You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

OU raises tuition and fees for its Norman Campus programs, pending OU Board of Regents' approval

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Joseph Harroz

OU president Joseph Harroz speaks during the initial press conference for new OU women's basketball head coach Jennie Baranczyk on April 13.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

OU President Joseph Harroz announced Sunday the university will raise its Norman Campus programs’ tuition and fees by 2.75 percent starting Fall 2021, pending OU Board of Regents’ approval. 

According to an email from Harroz's office, the rise in tuition and fees – which is in support of the Lead On, University Strategic Plan –  will expand student services, enhance focus on career services, enrich academic programs, hire new faculty and funding research.

“Ultimately, we want to ensure that we can continue to fund a transformative student experience and world-class teaching and research – the kind that truly changes lives,” Harroz said.

For the past three years, OU has not raised tuition and fees – one of the only two public universities that have done so, according to the email. Harroz said although one tenet of the Strategic Plan was to keep education affordable, the increase in tuition will aid in satisfying the other goals. 

“To achieve the ambitions and dreams we have for our students, we must all, together, share in the contributions and commitment it will take to achieve it,” Harroz said. “For our students and their families, it means managing the increasing cost of a college degree. For our faculty, staff, and administration, it will mean adapting to operational changes that will ultimately benefit the institution and our purpose.” 

According to the email, students with questions on how the tuition increase affects them can contact the Student Financial Center for help finding financial aid and funding for the upcoming year. 

“We always endeavor to be conscientious stewards of our resources and our sacred purpose,” Harroz said. “It’s my hope this letter provides context for our decision and reveals our resolve to ensure OU remains both excellent and affordable.”

Editor's note: This article was updated at 7:05 p.m. to correct the percentage increase of OU Norman Campus programs' tuition and fees. 

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments